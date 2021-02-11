‘7de Laan’ filming barely impacted after Deanre Reiners tests positive for Covid-19

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Television show 7de Laan has confirmed that actor Deanre Reiners tested positive for Covid-19, who plays Shawn in the Afrikaans soapie.

Kayleen Bessit, publicity manager at 7de Laan said the actor immediately informed production team of his exposure.

“Following the news of potential exposure from a friend who had tested positive for Covid-19, the cast member immediately notified the production manager and line producer and as per internal process, he vacated the studio premises and was advised to self-isolate.”

She explained that during Reiner’s isolation period he monitored himself for any developments of Covid-19 related symptoms.

“On the fifth day he tested in which the result came back positive for Covid-19, he is recovering as confirmed by the cast member to the media and we wish him a speedy one,” she said.

Those who had come into close contact with the actor were encouraged to monitor themselves for any Covid-19 related symptoms, Bessit added they all were tested and the results came back negative.

Reiner’s role is quite prominent in the storyline, due to this filming was impacted, but the writing team, cast and crew adapted well to this.

Soapie fans were left angered after the SABC announced 7de Laan and Muvhango will now air three times a week – Mondays to Wednesdays from 5 April 2021.

SABC 2 will introduce two new shows; Die Sentrum from 5 April and season two of Giyani: Land of Blood will fill in the void for Muvhango from August 2021.

Merlin Naicker, group executive for television at the SABC said the decision was based on “serving a diverse South African audience”.

“It is imperative that we come with innovative and exciting content, which will not only draw the viewership but bring in the revenue required to keep the public service broadcaster financially sustainable.”

