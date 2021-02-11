‘Skeem Saam’ actress Innocent Sadiki talks ‘Pastors’ Wives’

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The show will follow the lives of the women who keep things together in their religious households.

Pastors are often in the spotlight and at times for all the wrong reasons but there is a new reality show depicting a refreshing take on their private lives.

Meet the women who keep things together in their well-known religious households. Pastors’ Wives airs on DStv new channel Honey channel 173.

It stars Skeem Saam actress Innocent Sadiki, along with Nandipha Mlombi, Phume Khethang, Adeyola Da Costa and Anietie Ezeimo. It was created and produced by former Generations actress Sonia Mbele, who also produced The Real Housewives of Johannesburg.

The Citizen spoke to actress, preacher and producer Sadiki to get all the latest news about this exciting new show. She opened up about Mbele, saying she was the one who asked her to be part of the show .

“For me as an actor, I thought it would be something great, something that isn’t scripted. I could finally be myself, be able to explore and help break stereotypes of pastor wives.”

Sadiki says one of the key things the show will portray is how much they are just like everybody else.

“We live normal lives, we don’t have an A-class ticket to heaven. We, too, have to work towards having a righteous life and you will get to see that. We, too, ask people to pray for us. There is nothing different. We don’t recite the Bible 24 hours a day and that’s what people think. So we definitely breaking stereotypes on the show.”

Married to a pastor and businessman Phindulo Sadiki, viewers will get a glimpse of her family life and interaction with the other ladies. Only having one encounter with one of her cast members before the show, Anietie, the two meet on a gospel show to discuss – funny enough– pastor’s wives.

It would be easy to assume that having large amounts of screen time as Sthoko Seakamela on Skeem Saam, reality TV would be easy. However, she jokes that she questioned at some point why she agreed to be on.

“It is the hardest thing ever, yoh. Nothing prepares you for reality, or how you would react in real situations. You would think being paid to be yourself is easy but it is not. I think I am a very honest person for a reality show, I don’t have filters. I enjoy being myself. It may not be a good thing for reality TV because you are too real but this is who I am.”

Reality TV has always been dogged by reports that part of it is scripted and Innocent admits creating good television does have some form of exaggeration.

A fan of the Bravo franchise, Innocent says she loves the Real Housewives of Atlanta that features popular stars such as Nene Leakes and Porsha Williams.

“Maybe having the pressures of cameras around, people automatically react in a certain way. I think it is also observed behaviour. Maybe watching other reality shows they notice the drama and emulate that.”

Still filming the first season, it would be interesting to see the chemistry between the women.

Pastors’ Wives will premiere on Honey, DStv channel 157, on 19 February at 5pm.

