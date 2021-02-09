Entertainment
PICS: Past and present actors bid emotional farewell to ‘Isibaya’

'Isibaya' premiered in 2013 and the Bomb Productions show was seen as the pioneer of the growth in local content outside the SABC

Isibaya past and current cast members bid farewell to the show. Picture: Instagram

Actors of telenovela drama Isibaya are sharing their final thoughts of the show that shaped their careers.

Mzansi Magic confirmed in January that the show was ending and actor Sdumo Mtshali – who played the beloved character Sbusiso – said it had been a beautiful eight years.

“I’m so honoured to have been part of a show that was/is a true legacy in my career. This character will remain in my life for the next eight years and I’m grateful for that.”

Actor Chris Radebe (King Dabula) paid tribute to his colleague: “Abdul Khoza, mfwethu, I’ve only spent a few days with you, but it’s been an immeasurable pleasure. It didn’t come as a surprise, because I always thought you were a great guy, and I’ve been a fan of your work since I first saw you on screen. What did take me by surprise, though, is how unbelievably funny you are. That, I didn’t see coming.”

ALSO READ: Mzansi Magic backtracks and confirms the end of Isibaya

Isibaya premiered in 2013 and the Bomb Productions show was seen as the pioneer of the growth in local content outside the SABC. The storyline followed the business dealings in the taxi industry, predominately in KwaZulu-Natal. It told the story of the battle between wealth, power and two rival families, the Zungus and the Ndlovus.

Featuring young stars at the time such as Nomzamo Mbatha, Mtshali, Pallance Dladla and Khoza, making them household names over the years.

Here is a round-up of some of the actors past and present who bid farewell:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chris Q. Radebe (@chrisq.za)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sdumo Mtshali (@sdumo.mtshali)




The last episode of Isibaya will air on 2 April 2021.

