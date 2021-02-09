Entertainment
Kaunda Selisho
Lifestyle Journalist
2 minute read
9 Feb 2021
12:04 pm

#TSAon3 fans happy to see Lesego Tlhabi, Mo Flava and Loot Love join the show

Lesego Tlhabi, Mo Flava and Loot Love have joined MaBlerh on #TSAon3 as the show becomes more entertainment-focused.

Miss South Africa 2020 Shudufhadzo Musiḓa with Lesego Tlhabi on the set of SABC3's 'Trending SA'. Picture: Twitter

Daily SABC3 talk show Trending SA (TSA) has unveiled a new cast for the latest season of the show and fans seem to be loving it.

The week kicked off with viewers being introduced to Lesego Tlhabi, Mo Flava and Loot Love, who will be presenting the show on a rotating basis alongside long-standing host Mthokozisi Cele (popularly known as MaBlerh).

The new changes means that the previous season’s hosts – Elma Smit and Refiloe Mpakanyane – will not be returning.

“SABC3 and the Trending SA producers would like to wish them all the best in their current and future endeavours,” said the channel in a statement.

Smit and Mpakanyane brought a more serious side to the show and producers are looking to head in a new direction by bringing new hosts onboard for season six.

“I am so excited to bring this new season of Trending SA to our audiences; we have kept the premise and the heart of the show. We are still the leaders in social commentary and we love being at the centre of what South Africa is talking about.

ALSO READ: ‘Masses’ because the K-word is illegal – Coconut Kelz reaction to Cape Town beach protests

“Our viewers can expect to see their favourite features, insightful interviews from thought leaders and celebrities and supersized roundtable conversations The creative direction will be entertainment skewed this time around, with a lot of viewer engagement and gamification of some segments,” said TSA producer Sive Nkukwana in a statement.

And based on social media reactions, fans seem to be loving the change.

READ NEXT: The Estate is SABC 3’s new telenovela – here’s what we know so far

