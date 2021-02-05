Funny man Jason Goliath talks ‘Celebrity Game Night’ return

Thami Kwazi

Jason Goliath of the Goliath trio is considered one of the funniest on the continent and is back for season two of 'Celebrity Game Night' on E! Entertainment.

Comedian, Jason Goliath (41) is back on television screens as a member of the cast of the second season of the South African Film and television award (SAFTA)-winning Celebrity Game Night. The previous season of the game show took the SAFTA for the Best International format.

Jason is considered one of the funniest on the continent previously scoring him an invite to represent the continent at the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal, Canada both in 2015 and 2017. He shows off his comedic chops in the gameshow.

The game show features celebrities broken into teams battling out in side-splitting interactive games where one team emerges triumphant. The show has become a viewer favourite. Season two returned on 7 February at 20h00 on E! (DStv 124) and features- Ayanda Thabethe and fellow comedian Andele Mdoda (nominee for Best TV Presenter at the 2020 SAFTAs) as the host. The season will be 10, one-hour episodes.

Funnyman Jason speaks to The Citizen about the new season and some of his favourite things.

Q: What can viewers expect in season two of Celebrity Game night?

This season, viewers can expect all of the celebrity madness and love that they got in Season One of Celebrity Game Night with even more madness, more celebrities, and all the love!

Q: Will there be new entertaining games introduced?

There are more exciting games, the world has changed so have the games! All I can say is, you can expect some of your favourite games and some new ones that will either get you smiling, shouting or jumping in your seat at home!

Q: Your winning record on the show is low compared to his counterpart Ayanda, in season two will this improve?

It is not only about winning; it is about having a good time! So, if the question is, did I have as much fun? Well, I had even more fun this season and you will have to watch to see which way the pendulum swings.

Q: What’s your personal favourite board games or team games to play?

As a kid, I always loved playing Monopoly. But as I got older, I enjoyed playing more simple games like Dominoes which is still one of my absolute favourites and playing Rummy with my friends. It gets me worked up in ways that cards should not! I get far too excited on game nights!

Q: What would you say are your strengths and weaknesses during game nights?

My strengths, I am extraordinarily competitive and it also happens to be my weakness! It is a strength because I play to win every single time, it is also a weakness because when you lose after playing to win, it is far more embarrassing than it should ordinarily be, but it is all in the name of fun at the end of the day!

Q: Who is are your celebrity dream guest?

Johnny Depp. He is known for his eclectic and unconventional film choices which will just add to the madness and excitement on Celebrity Game Night. He is an incredibly smart man, has a great sense of humor, and would like to think, a great team player as well!

