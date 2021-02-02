Nomzamo Mbatha makes appearance on ‘Coming 2 America’ movie poster

Citizen reporter

'Coming 2 America' is a follow up of the classic 1988 film starring Eddie Murphy as Prince Akeem and Arsenio Hall as Semmi.

Actress Nomzamo Mbatha’s big international debut is nearing. She stars in the highly anticipated sequel of Coming to America – Coming 2 America – and the media personality posted an update on the movie.

She shared, on Instagram, the star-studded movie poster, which includes the likes of James Earl Jones (King Jaffe Joffer), Tracy Morgan, Teyana Taylor, Wesley Snipes and herself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nomzamo Mbatha (@nomzamo_m)

ALSO READ: First look at Coming 2 America starring Nomzamo Mbatha

Celebrities such as Gail Mabalane, Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musiḓa Somizi Mhlongo and Linda Mtoba congratulated Nomzamo’s appearance on the poster.

Coming 2 America is a follow up of the classic 1988 film starring Eddie Murphy as Prince Akeem and Arsenio Hall as Semmi.

In the sequel, Prince Akeem is set to become King of Zamunda when he discovers he has a son he never knew about in the US. The film was directed by Craig Brewer and shot in Atlanta, Georgia. Brewer recently directed Netflix’s Dolemite Is My Name.

In August, it was announced that Nomzamo was cast in the movie, although details of her character are still not available.

Nomzamo received another accolade recently. She and Thuso Mbedu made Essence’s 20 Young Black Hollywood Stars To Watch list.

Audiences can watch Coming 2 America on Amazon Prime from 5 March.

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.