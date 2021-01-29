New doccie features rare footage of Michael Schumacher

Kaunda Selisho

Schumacher's family has given permission for cameras to film rare footage of the F1 icon as he continues to face health issues related to a 2013 skiing accident.

Very little is known about the condition of German racing driver and F1 legend Michael Schumacher since his tragic accident back in 2013.

However, that is all set to change when a new documentary, titled Schumacher, is released.

According to a report published by UK publication Mirror, Schumacher’s family has given permission for cameras to film rare footage of the F1 icon as he continues to face health issues related to a 2013 skiing accident that left the seven-time world champion with a serious brain injury.

The accident happened in the French Alps and he was airlifted to Switzerland.

The documentary will also include private recordings that the family have agreed to release.

They will also feature in the documentary, which will look back on the icon’s career and provide insight into his accident.

Among those set to appear in Schumacher are his son Mick – who is now also an F1 racer, his wife Corinna, his father Rolf and daughter Gina-Maria.

The project is the brainchild of German filmmakers Michael Wech and Hanns-Bruno Kammertons.

No release date has been given for the documentary yet, as production was impacted and delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to PlanetF1, the documentary was slated for a December 2019 release which was then moved to 2020 and subsequently affected by the pandemic.

There is currently no trailer available.

