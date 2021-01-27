‘The Estate’ is SABC 3’s new telenovela – here’s what we know so far

Citizen Reporter

The series which replaces Isidingo and audiences can expect a stellar cast from the likes of Sdumo Mtshali, Clementine Mosimane, and Dineo Moeketsi Langa.

After the shock news of the end of SABC soapie Isidingo in March 2020, the channel has finally announced a replacement.

Isidingo had been on screen for 21 years when it was confirmed in December 2019 by the SABC that the show was being canned.

The last episode aired on 12 March 2020.

The state broadcaster explained that their decision was based on low ratings during the prime time slot (7pm), decline in revenue and poor return on investment.

There is a new telenovela on the block called The Estate to replace Isidingo. Acting SABC spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo confirmed in a statement that the show will be airing on SABC 3.

Here is what you need to know about The Estate:

Echelon Estate

The telenovela centers around a gated suburban haven that is Echelon Estate. The 8-meter high brick wall golf estate is called home to the most wealthy families in the neighbourhood and struggling middle class who try to ‘keep up with the Joneses’.

The ‘perfect’ suburban life comes crashing down as the battle for land hits too close to home. The Estate is trying to fight a land claim from the neighbouring Thembalethu township community. An issue very relevant in South Africa, the show will deal with themes centered by land claims, issues of identity, dishonesty, love, the truth, corruption and its consequences.

Cast

Audiences can expect a stellar cast from the likes of Sdumo Mtshali who appeared on Isibaya, Clementine Mosimane, Linda Sebezo, Dineo Moeketsi Langa and Don Mlangeni.

Langa previously played the beloved role of Kea in The Queen on Mzansi Magic.

Love triangles

Not giving away much, Seapolelo says The Estate will have plenty of love stories. Exploring love in its many forms, from new love to complicated love triangles, the struggles of keeping love alive and the death of love and redefining it for yourself.

Clive Morris Productions

The show is a Clive Morris production, they have brought us shows such as Isono and Ashes to Ashes. The production of the show has been built to offer scenic locations that deliver high production value.

Release date

The Estate will premier in April 2021, the exact date is yet to be released.

