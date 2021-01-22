Anele dishes on new season of ‘Celebrity Game Night’ and own talk show

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Anele hosted a very popular talk show on SABC3 and she is now in planning to return with a new one on DStv.

The fun and hilarious Celebrity Game Night is returning to our screens with host Anele Mdoda still at the helm.

E! Entertainment Television has announced the return of the show for a second season.

Celebrity Game Night places famous faces against each other, and returning to lead their celebrity squads to victory are original team captains, Jason Goliath and Ayanda Thabethe.

In the first season, guests took part in hysterical games such as “Where Are You Going?”, “Popped Quiz” and “Clue Boom.” The star-studded line up included Minnie Dlamini-Jones, Dineo Langa, Ice Prince, Boity, Maps Maponyane, Roxy Burger and Lerato Kganyago.

ALSO READ: Anele Mdoda says Somizi’s doxxing of journalists was wrong

Anele says the success of the first season was a great way forward into the new season.

“The second season is a bit different, there will be exciting new games introduced. Shooting in the realm of the Covid-19 pandemic we really thought it would be difficult and some spark would be lost. But surprisingly none of that happened.”

Anele says as a super-competitive person, she’s surprisingly not bothered about not participating in all the games.

“The funny thing is that so many guests say its unfair that I can’t play along but actually it’s fair because they wouldn’t win against me. Because I know everything about every celebrity and about everything involving pop culture, so no, it’s not fair for me to play,” she said, joking she’s a whole team just by herself.

What she does enjoy, however, is the behind-the-scenes action such as coming up with the games and the questions. Although she would be a strong teammate, she does have a couple of celebrities who she wants on her team.

“In my team, there would be Minnie Dlamini-Jones, Mojak Lehoko and Roxy Burger. Roxy knows pop culture, she is on point. Minnie knows a lot as well, she consumes a lot of pop culture and she doesn’t like to lose, which is great. Mojak is sharp when it comes to those analytic games where you have to muddle up words to get an answer. Because he is a quantity surveyor he can unpack those things. He would be a fantastic teammate because his creative brain is something else too.”

The presenter also shared her best and least-favourite board games.

“I hate Monopoly and only play because my family and kids want to. I also hate Crazy Eights. This past holiday I sent a resignation letter to my friends telling them I don’t want to play it anymore and that they shouldn’t even call me to play.

“But the game I like playing is Charades, its very movie-based. Finish the Lyric and I am a huge 30 Seconds person.”

Anele also revealed that she was working on a new talk show with DStv, which hasn’t been announced yet. also Anele hosted a very popular talk show, Real Talk with Anele on SABC3, from 2016 to 2018.

“There is a brand new channel on MultiChoice. It’s called Honey and our talk show will be on that channel. The show will have a twist. It is a continental talk show [where] every voice in Africa is represented.”

Celebrity Game Night premieres on 7 February at 8pm on E! DStv Channel 124.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.