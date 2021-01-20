Pearl Thusi’s next mission is to save ‘Queen Sono’

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The actress is helping to ramp up efforts by fans to renew Netflix series 'Queen Sono' for a second season, despite being cancelled late last year.

Media personality Pearl Thusi is not giving up hope that her axed Netlflix show, Queen Sono, can rise from the ashes.

The series followed a highly trained South African spy played by Thusi, who takes on her most dangerous mission yet across the African continent while facing changing relationships in her personal life.

Queen Sono, the first-ever Netflix African original production, received mixed reaction from audiences and critics alike.

Netflix announced the decision to not renew the series for a second season in November 2020.

“We’ve made the difficult decision not to move forward with season two of Queen Sono. We are incredibly proud of the Diprente [Films] team for sharing their audacious vision and bringing it to life with Netflix,” it said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Ke sono! Pearl Thusi gets little support for ‘Queen Sono’ ending (video)

Thusi said she was proud to be part of the Netflix show and that “everything happens for a reason.” She now seems to have changed her tune, after fans started a petition for the show to get renewed for a new season.

The petition states: “Queen Sono deserves a reversible decision on its recent cancellation. Please reconsider your decision, many loyal fans were supporting this SA classic, there was more story for sure.#SaveQueenSono.”

The petition started over two months ago and is only now gathering momentum.

It has gained over 1000 signatures and its next target is 1,500. Pearl has ramped up the efforts, saying she will follow everyone who shares the petition tweet.

I’m actually going to follow everyone who shares this because this type of love is unbelievable ????????????❤️ https://t.co/W0uurKOaBv — #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) January 20, 2021





Comedian and director of the show, Kagiso Lediga, explained that it was cancelled due to filming difficulties, as confirmed by the streaming service.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.