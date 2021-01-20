Entertainment
Kaunda Selisho
Lifestyle Journalist
3 minute read
20 Jan 2021
11:09 am

‘My son’s disrespectful baby mama will never be acceptable to me’ – Lebo M explains himself

Kaunda Selisho

The reality star said that he was just responding to a difficult situation - a situation he was not happy to be in.

Stars of Showmax's 'Lebo M - Coming Home' Tshepiso Morake and Lebohang 'Lebo M' Morake. Picture: Supplied

Despite Lebo M – Coming Home promising a look into the life of prolific producer and composer Lebohang Morake beyond the tabloid headlines that South Africans had become accustomed to over the years, the show seems to have left viewers with more questions than they had before they ever saw the show.

Not to say it didn’t deliver on its promise to provide fans with a new perspective on Lebo M, Lebo M – Coming Home just gave viewers so much more to wonder about when it comes to Morake’s life.

Perhaps the most burning question of them all is why he treats his son Tshepiso, the way he does.

Over the course of his life and romantic relationships, Morake has helped raise nine children: Zakiya, Nthabiseng, Refilwe, Tshepiso, Mthunzi, Ketso, Letti, Lulo and Thembalethu, who tragically passed away some years ago.

Of all these children, Tshepiso is his only living son.

Tshepiso and his sister Refilwe are Lebo’s children from his first marriage to a woman named Nandi and the children lived with him in Los Angeles at the beginning of the peak of his career.

However, as the show progresses, it quickly becomes evident that Refi is his favourite – both as a musician and a “child” of the Morake family.

It is for this reason that she often ends up playing intermediary between her beloved brother and her father in their contentious relationship.

ALSO READ: This is what Lebo M actually meant when he said he was bankrupt

Since watching the show, fans have wondered exactly why Lebo M seems to mistreat Tshepiso – who just welcomed his first son with his girlfriend Ayanda (aka Barbie).

Socialite and transgender activist Yaya Mavundla recently found herself asking this question when she decided to finally watch the show on Showmax.

Unlike most viewers of the show, however, Mavundla actually got a response from the star of the show.

He went on to add that he is “not treating Tshepiso” but rather responding while “trying hard to remain calm under difficult circumstances while he condones her behaviour”.

This in reference to alleged disrespect by Tshepiso’s girlfriend Ayanda.

Lebo M – Coming Home is currently available on Showmax.

READ NEXT: OPINION: Did Lebo M’s reality show hurt or help his reputation?

