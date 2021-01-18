‘Dinner at Somizi’s’ season 2 yet to be discussed – M-Net

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Hastings Moeng claims that he is the creator of 'Dinner at Somizi's and wants to be compensated for the hit show.

The legal battle between Hastings Moeng and Somizi Mhlongo shows no sight of ending.

Moeng made allegations in September 2020 that he was the brainchild of the now popular TV cooking show Dinner at Somizi’s on 1 Magic.

According to Moeng he had the idea of the show since 2014, posting emails and communication between Somizi and BarLeader production CEO and producer Legend Manqele.

Manqele supposedly received another email from Moeng dated September 2016 detailing how the show should work and potential sponsors.

Former 702 radio host, Eusebius Mackaiser detailed the allegations from Moeng on social media and published the emails Moeng sent to Somizi and his team.

Moeng is asking for some compensation for his alleged idea and recognition that he created the show.

Multichoice spokesperson, Benedict Maaga said they contacted Moeng to resolve the matter internally; however the two have not come to an agreement.

Season two of the popular show seems to be on pause due to the legal battle.

The successful first season featured celebrities such as Cassper Nyovest, Pearl Thusi, DJ Zinhle, and Siya Kolisi.

Somizi cooks for the celebs whilst having an interview-style conversation before the meal.

Sunday World reported that talks of season two including with sponsors are halted because of Moneg’s letters of demand.

Moeng’s legal representative, Mabu Marweshe said the summons issued to stop the airing of season one is still an ongoing matter.

The demands also include that Moeng is recognised as one of the creators on the show and compensated accordingly.

Marweshe says the formalities are important and that if the matter goes to court it will show that MulticChoice were warned to stop airing the first season.

Nomsa Philisa, channel director for local entertainment channels at M- Net said: “As a business, we have not had discussions around season 2 of Dinner at Somizi. In fact, Dinner at Somizi is still airing on Mzansi Magic Channel 161. We will communicate accordingly once we have engaged all our internal program performance review processes.”

