‘We did not offer Hungani Ndlovu R100k to stay on Scandal!’

Rumours have been swirling about his departure since last year, prompting the channel to address the issue and call it a 'temporary exit' from the show.

Producers of e.tv soapie Scandal! have shut down rumours that they offered actor Hugani Ndlovu a whopping R100,000 salary increase for him to stay.

This came after reports that he was leaving the show to pursue other interests in late 2020, followed by countless reports on gossip websites alleging the salary increase.

“Any rumours regarding Hungani Ndlovu either resigning from or returning to Scandal! due to salary issues are false,” said Scandal! producers Sanele Zulu, Grace Mahlaba, and Ilse van Hemert in a statement.

“Last year Hungani requested to go on leave for personal reasons which have no bearing on Scandal! whatsoever. Our relationship with Hungani has always been extremely positive and remains so to this day,” added the production team.

“The channel, together with Ochre Media, refute the claims that Hungani was fired from the show for bad behaviour, nor had his character, Romeo, been killed off. The factual reason for his temporary absence is that the actor requested to go on leave,” explained e.tv.

The producers sang his praises, stating that they had “the highest regard for Hungani’s professionalism and humility as an artist”.

“He has always behaved with the utmost respect towards his employers and colleagues,” added the producers.

They also noted how beloved his character, Romeo, was and stated “we would love to create stories with him for as long as possible”.

Ndlovu currently runs YouTube channel with his wife, fellow Scandal! actress, Stephanie. The pair chronicle the events of everyday life as a young South African couple.

