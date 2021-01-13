Is it staying or is it going? Mzansi Magic responds to ‘Isibaya’ canning rumours

Sandisiwe Mbhele

'Isibaya' has been plagued by rumours that they show will soon come to an end.

Formerly number one telenovela, Isibaya, is still been dogged by cancellation rumours for months and now the channel has finally confirmed where the show stands.

In November, Mzansi Magic confirmed to The Citizen that the show was under review just like their other series.

At the time Nomsa Philiso, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net (which runs Mzansi Magic), said: “Mzansi Magic is currently conducting a review of all its local content with a view of reaching a decision on which shows, in the near future, will be renewed.”

Philiso, once again, has denied reports that the show is coming to end, confirming that they doing their review process.

Responding to The Citizen she said: “Every year before we recommission the great shows that are broadcast on Mzansi Magic, we conduct a review of all shows, using a variety of metrics as standard practice in the industry, to ensure the decision to renew contacts is well informed. The review is not exclusive to Isibaya and an announcement will be made in due course’’

Viewership for the show dropped to around 800,000 in September 2020 but from October to December, the ratings pick up to around 900,000.

Daily Sun reported that the show would be cancelled due to the poor ratings and would be replaced by another show.

Isibaya premiered in 2013, garnering a large audience countrywide and a strong fanbase over the years. The show centres around the taxi industry, predominately in KwaZulu-Natal. It tells the story of the battle for wealth and power between two rival families, the Zungus and the Ndlovus.

It featured stars such as Nomzamo Mbatha, Sdumo Mtshali, Pallance Dladla and Abdul Khoza. However, the departure of some of these stars has hurt the show. Mbatha’s departure came after her character Thandeka Zungu – on air for seven years – was killed off in February 2020.

In 2019, Mbatha was cast in the yet-to-be-released Coming to America sequel and has focused on advancing her acting career in the US.

