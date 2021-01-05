‘LaConco’ rebrands: From Mrs Zuma to reality TV star

Kaunda Selisho

The 'Real Housewives of Durban' will give a glimpse into her post-marriage life as a motivational speaker and the owner of a beauty brand.

Over a year after whispers of a reality show featuring most of the Zuma family, Jacob Zuma’s estranged wife, Nonkanyiso Conco has branched out on her own. Well, sort of.

Conco (or LaConco as she is affectionately known by fans) will be joining five other women to make up the cast of The Real Housewives of Durban.

The news was announced on Monday with the release of a television ad and an official statement from 1Magic.

“After bringing you two successful seasons in Johannesburg, The Real Housewives franchise will now have the extravagant lives, high fashion and successful business empires of eThekwini’s queens on display when the popular reality show, The Real Housewives of Durban, hits the small screens for its first season in January,” read part of the statement.

Social media was immediately flooded with comments from various users expressing both their excitement and apprehension ahead of the show, which is set to air on 1Magic (DStv channel 103) on Friday, 29 January 2021 at 7pm.

While the show boasts a fairly interesting cast, fans are most excited to see what the young Mrs Zuma will bring.

Zuma’s young baby mama is gonna be on the real housewives of Durban. Ayeye ???????????????? — Khutšo (@KhutsoRapudi) January 1, 2021

Is that Zuma’s baby momma/new wife on Real Housewives of Durban? — a Tsonga baby (@ms_nani_afrika) January 4, 2021

It’s Zuma’s ex fiancé being on the Real Housewives of Durbnan for me ???? ooh this is going to be so juicy pic.twitter.com/YyWkmJfz9Y — A.✨ (@Athee_Mas) December 30, 2020



Conco currently runs her own beauty brand called ‘LaConco Naturals, all while taking up regular bookings as a motivational speaker at business and women’s events, as well as Zulu cultural events.

When she’s not booked and busy, Conco hosts and organises women empowerment seminars and mentors young girls.

Although neither she nor the former president have confirmed whether or not their marriage is over, sources close to the couple spoke to numerous publications in June 2020, alleging that they had split up and that Conco had allegedly been kicked out of the home that Zuma acquired for her and their son.

Who else is on the Real Housewives of Durban cast?

Kgomotso Ndungane

Based in Wildermere, Kgomotso is the wife of former Sharks and Springbok winger Odwa Ndungane.

She also runs an events company and according to 1Magic, she will open up her world of hosting high profile guests.

Ayanda Ncwane

Self-proclaimed entertainment mogul and widow to the late gospel singer Sfiso Ncwane, Ayanda, is also on the cast of The Real Housewives of Durban.

Since her husband’s passing, Ayanda has reportedly built a business empire through her artist management business, and entertainment business that is said to be keeping Sfiso’s legacy alive.

“Her intriguing life and her high fashion sense is set to keep viewers glued to their screens.”

Nonku Williams

Simply described as “mother of three and a founder of Ashes to Beauty Winery”, viewers can expect to get to know more about Williams beyond her designer outfits and fashion accessories as they watch the show.

1Magic explains that although Nonku is into construction, she hardly talks about this venture on her social media platforms.

Sorisha Naidoo

As an actress and former reality star, Naidoo is no stranger to the silver screen having starred in e.tv’s Scandal! as well as SABC 3’s Jozi Divas.

She was also set to be part of the original cast of the local version of Real Housewives back in 2014 when talks were underway to make it happen.

Viewers will finally get to see Naidoo in her new element as a DJ, businesswoman, mother of two and wife to businessman Vivian Reddy.

Through her company SSBO, Naidoo reportedly imports about 25 international beauty products.

Anne-Tonni Ludick

Ludick runs her own events and marketing company, as well as a dance agency whose dancers are hired for high-profile events around the city. On top of all that, she also owns a salon and plans to franchise it within the next three years.

The Real Housewives of Durban premieres on Friday, 29 January 2021 at 7pm on 1Magic (DStv channel 103).

