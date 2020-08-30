Gallery, video: Young women learn to skate to break barriers this Women’s month

More than 30 young women were given the opportunity yesterday to learn how to skate at the Tighy Park, Westdene in Johannesburg. The opportunity was presented by Girls Can Skate South Africa.

This was in light of Women’s month, breaking barriers in which society believed that a woman cannot do a man’s sport.

1/11 Sharne Jacobs, founder of Girls Skate South Africa, leads a warm-up before a skate session at Tighy Park in Westdene, 29 August 2020. The aim of the sessions is to encourage more females in South Africa to skate, encouraging females to see opportunities and ways to express themselves, without feeling like they are boxed in by certain expectations. Picture: Michel Bega 2/11 Sharne Jacobs, founder of Girls Skate South Africa, carries boards to a skate session at Tighy Park in Westdene, 29 August 2020. Picture: Michel Bega 3/11 Skateboarders Ntokozo "Choccy" Mono, right, Daphney Ntahane, middle, and Nthabiseng Gumede pose for a photograph during a skate session organised by Girls Skate South Africa, 29 August 2020, at Tighy Park in Westdene. Picture: Michel Bega

