Multimedia 3.7.2020 12:48 pm

Sassa queues finally see some improvements

Citizen reporter
SASSA beneficiaries at Alexandra Plaza in Johannesburg,3 July 2020.Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The agency announced that pension and disability grant payments will be paid from 3 July, while child support, foster child, and care dependency grants will be paid from 6 July.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has been dogged by long queues as beneficiaries stand for long periods of time this seems to be changing.

Sassa beneficiaries in Alexandra still had to queue up on Friday, from outside the Alexandra Plaza with minimal social distancing practiced, however, chairs were provided once inside that did follow social distancing.

Payment at cash pay points will commence from 7 July, until 16 July.

