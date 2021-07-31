SA version of Ugly Betty ‘uBettina Wethu’ set for season 2

Reitumetse Makwea

As the first season of the South African version of Ugly Betty (uBettina Wethu) comes to an end, fans will be happy to know that there definitely will be a season two of the popular SABC1 show.

The series which is produced by Known Associates Entertainment (KAE) in collaboration with Moonlighting Films, is centered around Albertina (Betty) Sikhakhane (Farieda Metsileng) as she navigates her first job in the City of Gold.

Director and producer of uBettina Wethu Tshepiso Chikapa-Phiri, said viewers should stay glued as the second season will bring more drama, new love interests and possibly some new characters.

“All I can say is season 2 is definitely happening and viewers should expect new love interests, a longer season, and more vernac. We are looking to bring more South African languages going into season 2,” she said.

“We also want to tackle more societal issues, plus there’s a lot to talk about, from Covid to the looting… But we also want to remain an escape from reality for our viewers, because our reality at this point is a lot.”

Chikapa-Phiri also said they also want to focus more on the growth of their characters in the second season and showing more of their personal lives.

She also said while they couldn’t reveal much from the production side viewers should expect more surprises including many exciting new brands that they will reveal in the next few months.

Although battling with the much-loved Mzansi magic’s Gomora and Etv’s Scandal! for the 7:30pm slot, Chikapa-Phiri said they were happy with the first season’s viewership, however, cannot wait to grow their audience.

Meanwhile, the first season of the show focuses on how after Betty accidentally landed a job at Nubia as the personal assistant to the new Managing Director, Dingani Jiyane (Zweli Dube), who is a playboy of note, Betty struggles to make her mark in the industry.

Unfortunately, her self-worth is challenged as continues to face the reality of city life with an outdated sense of style while at a company where people value image over substance.

Much like Ugly Betty, Bettina is a hard-working, optimistic and naïve girl and has her work cut out for her as she finds herself in a delicate situation balancing between growing her career, winning her relationship and keeping her father and brother out of trouble.

Do you think Bra Izzy has lost the family house for good ? Or does he have it within him to pay back his debts and win it back? #UBettinaWethu #MzansiFosho #FamilyBusiness #Loan #LoanSharks pic.twitter.com/68tLqNnccN— uBettina Wethu (@ubettina_wethu) July 6, 2021

In addition to the humorous and compelling storyline, the show boasts a talented local line-up including Tsholofelo Mashishi, Lesego Tlhabi (Coconut Kelz), Motshabi Tyelele, Elliot Makhubo, Brighton Ngoma and Ayanda Bandla.