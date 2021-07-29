DJ Zinhle shares cute story of how Bongz won her heart

Citizen reporter

DJ Zinhle isn’t one to post much about her relationships. However, she recently had a Q&A session on her Instagram story where she revealed how Black Motion’s DJ Murdah Bongz swept her off her feet.

While engaging with fans, Zinhle asked: “What do you wanna know?”, which resulted in a curious fan asking: “how did Bongani show you that he likes you?”

Zinhle responded to the question and explained how Bongz made a song for her by sampling an old letter she wrote to her father just after he died in 2010. Bongani found the letter in her old collection and made a new record.

“I found a vinyl record from my old collection, on the cover was a letter I wrote to my dad after he died in 2010,” she said.

“I don’t even remember writing that letter but I was super emotional when I found it. Bongani took the record, sampled it and made a song for me.”

DJ Zinhle shares cute story of how Murdah Bongz stole her heart. Picture: Instagram

When another follower asked Zinhle if age mattered in her relationships, she made it clear that she preferred them young.

“No. But I prefer younger men,” she jokingly said.

DJ Zinhle also let fans know that she preferred younger men. Picture: Instagram

Although they’ve kept their relationship under wraps, DJ Zinhle and Murdah are definitely one of Mzansi’s most-loved couples and have continued to love each other loudly and profess their love on their respective Instagram pages from time to time.

When Murdah Bongz celebrated his 34th birthday, Zinhle took to Instagram to wish him a happy birthday with a snap of the two of them sitting next to each other at a salon.

In her heart melting message, she expressed gratitude for having Murdah as a partner and wished him well.

“Wishing you a birthday that is as out of this world as you are. I am so incredibly thankful for you. Happy Birthday my love,” Zinhle captioned the post.

Murdah Bongz has also professed his love for Zinhle on social media a number of times.

In May, he let the whole world know just how crazy he is about the Indlovu hitmaker: “Ufana nenkanyezi yokusa, ikhwezi. Njengemisebe ekseni ebusika obubandayo. MaJiyane omuhle onothando. Nhliziyo yam. (You are like the morning star. Like sun rays on a cold winter’s morning. Beautiful and loving Miss Jiyane. My heart),” he wrote.