‘Sis Ouma’ or Patronella? Rasta’s painting gets Mzansi talking

Reitumetse Makwea

Rasta has shaken the TL once more with a painting of Skeem Saam’s Nokuzola 'Sis Ouma' Mlengana - which looks more like Patronella on The Queen.

In his bid to honour the late Nokuzola “Sis Ouma” Mlengana, painter Lebani Sirenje, also known as “Rasta”, has once again rubbed Twitter up the wrong way after he shared snaps of the portraits he painted.

Rasta, who is known for botching portraits of famous people whether dead or alive, has yet again proved that his painting skills might need a bit of polishing.

Nokuzola Mlengana an actress known as "Sis Ouma"on Skeem Sam. Lala ngoxolo Mama????.#ripnokuzolamlengana #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/GWyrD3LBlf— Rasta The Artist (@RastaArtist) July 20, 2021

As expected people, were not pleased once more and Rasta left them fuming. Social media users sharedtheir thoughts on the artwork, with some urging him to finally put down his brushes.

In the snap, Rasta sits next to the recently completed painting of Mlengana, however, one user said the actress on the portrait looked more like award-winning actress Thembsie Matu – who plays Patronella on The Queen – than Sis Ouma.

The death of the Eastern Cape-born actress, who was popularly known for her role as Sis Ouma on the popular SABC 1 soapie Skeem Saam, left many in Mzansi absolutely devastated, including her co-stars.

She was introduced to Skeem Saam fans a few years ago as a feisty and nosy security officer at the Gauteng University. Mlengana had previously acted in a number of other local dramas, TV adverts and TV movies.

Mlengana passed away last week, aged 58, after she succumbed to pneumonia. The news of her passing was announced on Skeem Saam‘s social media pages.

“What a painful loss this is to us, we love you and we will miss you dearly. May her family accept our warmest condolences and we send thoughts of peace and courage their way,” the statement said.

What a painful loss this is to us.????

We love you and we will miss you dearly.

Rest In Peace NOKUZOLA (Sis Ouma) MLENGANA.



May her family accept our warmest condolences and we send thoughts of peace and courage their way.????️ pic.twitter.com/TuHr9LJClR— OFFICIAL Skeem Saam 9 (@SkeemSaam3) July 12, 2021

She was laid to rest on Sunday 18 July in her hometown in Makhanda in the Eastern Cape. However, due to Covid-19 regulations, attendance was limited and her family encouraged people to say their goodbyes via a YouTube live stream.