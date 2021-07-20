The Dome closing: South Africans take a trip down memory lane

Reitumetse Makwea

The Ticketpro Dome has hosted countless expos and staged hundreds of sold-out concerts such as the Cassper Nyovest's 'Fill up The Dome.

South African social media users took a trip down memory lane after finding out that the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions had claimed iconic event venue, The Dome.

The ban on public gatherings, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, meant that the country’s largest multipurpose indoor arena couldn’t fully operate.

Many were disappointed to learn that The Dome would officially be shutting its doors forever.

So sad to learn that South Africa's iconic The Dome in Johannesburg has been sold and is closing. It's not only a huge loss to entertainment and events sectors, but to all of SA. Have so many fond memories of late nights, amazing shows and exhibitions at the Ticketpro Dome ???????? pic.twitter.com/zKQ5dkPc5w — Ulrich Janse van Vuuren (@UlrichJvV) July 19, 2021

Sad to hear that #TheDome will be shutting down. In 2015, @MPDavids and I attended @CassperNyovest’s concert.



History will be written, Nyovest is the only local hip-hop artist to bring in a crowd of 20 000.



Lesson: do it now and do it for yourself. ???????? pic.twitter.com/1zNh85xpDv— SITHOLEEXPRESS (@SthembisoMedia) July 19, 2021

I remember when G-Unit came to The Dome. What a time! ????— D B G ₂ ₉ ₆ (@Davin_GS) July 19, 2021

According to RX Venue Management, which has been managing The Dome for the past two decades, it has been sold by the owners, Sasol Pension Fund, to a third party that does not operate in the event space.

ALSO READ: Ticketpro Dome becomes the latest lockdown casualty, announces closure

Following the announcement on Monday, many people took to social media to express their disappointment and also remember the most incredible events they had experienced at The Dome.

The Dome in Johannesburg has been home to many international concerts and events in the country for many years and has staged countless international expos and sold-out concerts.

I’m really heartbroken by the closure of The Dome…



I literally got immediately depressed ????



I had so many iconic moments there.



Here’s a Thread of the AV & Lighting Shows I did at the Dome ???? Some moments that solidified my place in the game pic.twitter.com/6Nr2Qpedn2— NIVO (@LifeOfNivo) July 19, 2021

It opened on 8 April 1998 with a concert by Diana Ross, attended by over 15,000 people with a special guest appearance by the late former president Nelson Mandela.

People have been remembering concerts by Lira, Toya De Lazy, Black Coffee, and Soweto Gospel Choir, along with memories created by Joyous Celebration, Prime Circle, The Parlotones and many others over the years, including Cassper Nyovest’s iconic “Fill Up The Dome” concert.

At The Dome, Chance the Rapper brought out Soweto Gospel Choir!! Do you understand ????????????????????????????❤️ pic.twitter.com/04ZWKEocHA— Sibu Mabena (@sibumabena) July 19, 2021

There's a moment that shall be treasured in the history of our country forever???????? was when .@casspernyovest filled up #thedome at #fnb stadium with the capacity of 75 000 . i couldn't make it, but i got goose bumps just watching clips- he is a living example ''DREAMS'' come true???? pic.twitter.com/AU2R7adx3u— Dïäblø???????????? (@SirSizla) July 19, 2021

Nyovest was the first local artist to sell out The Dome with more than 20,000 tickets sold.

In addition to staging some iconic concerts, The Dome has hosted many consumer and trade shows such as Mama Magic Baby Show, Homemakers Fair, Rage and the Feast Food Festival and who can forget the WWE International’s visits to South Africa and Disney on Ice.

If The Dome is shutting down as a business you can only imagine what some artists are going through out there. Testing times in our beloved country. Praying and wishing everyone strength ????????— K.O (@MrCashtime) July 20, 2021