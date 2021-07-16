Lifestyle
IN PICS: Are these the most gorgeous SA homes on ‘Listing Jozi’?

Sandisiwe Mbhele

A glimpse of the most beautiful homes in Johannesburg.

Reality TV show creators are well aware of what audiences want from real estate shows, and Listing Jozi on BBC Lifestyle keeps viewers glued to their screens by showcasing the most gorgeous homes in Johannesburg.

The show is not only about an inside look at how the rich purchase the best properties in Joburg, but also gives viewers tips from real estate agents.

It also gives a glimpse into the high-end property market in the city of gold, with price tags that are jaw-dropping. The show features houses in the lash suburbs of Waterfall, Dainfern, Morningside, Hyde Park, Strathavon, Sandton, to name a few.

Viewers also get to see properties starting at R5 million to big mansions of over R45 million, leaving them wishing they were in the ideal tax bracket to afford such.

Best homes from Listing Jozi:

  • IN PICS: Most beautiful real estate properties in 'Listing Jozi'
    Location: Waterfall, Midrand North Price tag: R15 million Listing agent: Graham Diedericks from Lew Geffen | Sotheby’s International Realty. Picture: Supplied
  • IN PICS: Most beautiful real estate properties in 'Listing Jozi'
    Location: Glenvista, Joburg South. Price: R8.4 million. Listing agent: Jabulile Mazibuko (Law Real Estate)
  • IN PICS: Most beautiful real estate properties in 'Listing Jozi'
    Location: Sandhurst, Sandton. Listing agent: Lara Nathan (Pam Golding Properties). Price: Estimated above R45 million.
  • IN PICS: Most beautiful real estate properties in 'Listing Jozi'
    Location: Kyalami, Midrand. Price: R10.5 million. Listing agent: Graham Diedericks
  • IN PICS: Most beautiful real estate properties in 'Listing Jozi'
    Location: Aspen, Joburg South. Price tag: R8.9 million. Listing agent: Ryan Kwan (Law Real Estate)
  • IN PICS: Most beautiful real estate properties in 'Listing Jozi'
    Location: Hyde Park, Sandton. Price Tag: R5.3 million. Listing agent: Jabulile Mazibuko (Law Real Estate)
  • IN PICS: Most beautiful real estate properties in 'Listing Jozi'
    Location: Meyersdal Eco Estate. Price tag: Price: R35 million. Listing agent: Ryan, Edgar & Jabu’s multi-listing property
  • IN PICS: Most beautiful real estate properties in 'Listing Jozi'
    Location: Meyersdal Eco Estate, Joburg South. Price: R16.9 million. Listing Agent: Ryan’s Kwan (Law Real Estate)
  • IN PICS: Most beautiful real estate properties in 'Listing Jozi'
    Location: Eye Of Africa, Joburg South. Price: R14.9 million. Listing: Edgar Leopoldo Nche (Law Real Estate)
Best homes from ‘Listing Jozi’. Pictures: Supplied

