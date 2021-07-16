Royal family seethes at Harry and Meghan Emmy nod for Oprah interview – report

Lerato Maimela

Royal fans are not happy to hear that Harry and Meghan received an Emmy nod for the bombshell interview they had with Oprah Winfrey in March.

It has been over three months since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had their explosive interview with television personality Oprah Winfrey, where they exposed some of the discrimination that Meghan faced in the royal palace.

The interview was broadcasted on 7 March 2021, and was watched by 60 million people across the globe.

The nominees for this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards have been announced, and the bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has been nominated for an Emmy.

Royal biographer Angela Levin took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the Emmy nomination.

“An Emmy is all about achievement or so I’m told. It was an achievement to get both Meghan and Harry to talk but what they said far less so. Surely truth matters??” she said in her tweet.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, royal expert Duncan Larcombe said that the Emmy nomination was just more bad news for the royal family, and that Prince William would not be pleased about it.

“William will feel sick to the pit of his stomach at Harry and Meghan’s Emmy nod. The interview was an attack on his family and his wife, and is now being heralded as one of the entertainment moments of the year,” said the royal expert.

Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special was nominated in the Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special category, alongside David Letterman’s Netflix talk show, and Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy.

The award show is set to take place on 19 September 2021, with hopes that this will be the first awards show with minimal Covid-19 restrictions and regulations.

Many royal fans have commented all over social media on how upsetting the nomination is, mainly because the interview was centred around Meghan speaking against the British royal family, plunging the royal family in its worst crisis in decades.