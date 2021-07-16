Recipe of the day: Easy carrot cake cupcakes

Garnish your delicious batch of freshy baked carrot cake cupcakes with finely chopped pecan nuts, or any nuts of your choice

Another weekend in Lockdown level 4 is upon us, and this weather screams for delicious baked goodies to cheer you and the family up. Bake these easy and super yummy carrot cake cupcakes which you can enjoy throughout the weekend.

Most of these ingredients needed for these cupcakes should be readily available in your kitchen’s pantry, but if there’s anything you may not have from the list provided, you will be sure to find it at your nearest grocery store.

Carrot cake cupcakes

Carrot cake cupcakes. Picture: iSrock

Ingredients

1 1/4 cup (160 grams) all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger, optional

1/4 teaspoon ground cardamom, optional

1/8 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg, optional

1/2 cup (118 ml) canola or other vegetable oil

1/2 cup (100 grams) granulated sugar

1/2 cup (100 grams) lightly packed brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 large eggs

1 1/2 cups (150 grams) grated peeled carrots (2 to 3 medium carrots)

1/4 cup (50 grams) coarsely chopped pecans, optional

1/4 cup (32 grams) raisins, optional

Instructions