Recipe of the day: Easy carrot cake cupcakes

Another weekend in Lockdown level 4 is upon us, and this weather screams for delicious baked goodies to cheer you and the family up. Bake these easy and super yummy carrot cake cupcakes which you can enjoy throughout the weekend.
Most of these ingredients needed for these cupcakes should be readily available in your kitchen’s pantry, but if there’s anything you may not have from the list provided, you will be sure to find it at your nearest grocery store.
Carrot cake cupcakes
Ingredients
- 1 1/4 cup (160 grams) all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt
- 3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger, optional
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cardamom, optional
- 1/8 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg, optional
- 1/2 cup (118 ml) canola or other vegetable oil
- 1/2 cup (100 grams) granulated sugar
- 1/2 cup (100 grams) lightly packed brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 large eggs
- 1 1/2 cups (150 grams) grated peeled carrots (2 to 3 medium carrots)
- 1/4 cup (50 grams) coarsely chopped pecans, optional
- 1/4 cup (32 grams) raisins, optional
Instructions
- Heat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (176C). Line a 12-cup muffin pan with cupcake liners.
- In a medium bowl, whisk flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, and the nutmeg until well blended.
- In a separate bowl, whisk the oil, sugars, and vanilla. Whisk in eggs, one at a time, until combined.
- Switch to a large rubber spatula. Scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl then add the dry ingredients in 3 parts, gently stirring until they disappear and the batter is smooth. Stir in the carrots, nuts, and raisins.
- Divide the batter between the prepared muffin cups, filling about 3/4 of the way to the top. Bake until the tops of the cupcakes are springy when touched and when a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean, 20 to 25 minutes.
- Cool cupcakes in the pan for 5 minutes then transfer to a cooling rack and cool completely before frosting.
- In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese, butter, vanilla, and salt with a handheld mixer on medium speed until very creamy, about 2 minutes.
- For the creamiest frosting, sift the powdered sugar or whisk until most large lumps are gone.
- Beat in the powdered sugar, a 1/4 cup at a time until fluffy. For a thicker frosting, add an additional 1/4 cup to 1/2 cup of powdered sugar.
- To make spiced frosting, beat in a pinch of ground cinnamon or cardamom.
- Frost cooled cupcakes and if you’d like top with coarsely chopped pecans.