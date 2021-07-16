Why this year’s Mandela Day will be more significant

Lerato Maimela

Spend your 67 minutes this Mandela Day helping those who have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the looting

Nelson Mandela International Day is an annual day in honour of the late Nelson Mandela, celebrated each year on 18 July, Mandela’s birthday. The day was officially declared by the United Nations in November 2009, with the first UN Mandela Day held on 18 July 2010.

Each year, civilians come together to spend 67 minutes of their time on Mandela Day to better the community and give back to those in need. The 67 minutes mirror the 67 years of his life that Madiba devoted to the service of humanity, as a human rights lawyer, a prisoner of conscience, an international peacemaker and the first democratically elected president of a free South Africa.

The Covid-19 pandemic has put a strain on the economy of many countries across the globe, and with the looting that has been going on in South Africa, many charitable foundations and organizations have been further negatively affected and destroyed.

ALSO READ: Chaos and unrest cloud Mandela Day

This year, you can do your part by assisting in creating a sense of normality after all that has been lost and destroyed, by volunteering in cleaning up the streets, shopping centres and malls, as well as donating to the charities and small businesses that were affected by the looting.

The theme for this years International Nelson Mandela Day is: One Hand Can Feed Another.

Here are a few ways you can make a difference this Mandela Day: