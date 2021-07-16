As the country burns, Shashi Naidoo vows to showcase beautiful SA

Lerato Maimela

Shashi Naidoo and Simone Dominique are on a mission to promote South African tourism whilst South Africa faces social and economic issues.

South African actress and model Shashi Naidoo has taken to social media to reveal that she is on a vacation tour of South Africa alongside South African travel blogger Simone Dominique, but amidst all that is going on in the country, her timing might be a little off.

The actress posted a series of pictures on her Instagram page of herself, Simone and her dog Astrid snug and cosy in one of the suites at the Seven Villa Hotel & Spa.

The actress and travel blogger seem to have joined forces to promote travel in South Africa, and show people how amazing the country truly is, from its hotels to spas and lodges.

Her caption reads: “We know South Africa in is terrible pain. The safari gals are going to continue showing everyone how beautiful South Africa is; how wonderful its hotels, lodges and spas are – and we are going to continue to encourage our followers and everyone who sees our page to support the South African tourism industry – Praying for South Africa.”

She continued her caption and said that she and Dominique enjoyed their stay at the Seven Villa Hotel & Spa, especially because she was permitted to take her dog along with her.

Simone also posted a series of pictures from her staycation with the actress, and captioned her post: “Our tourism industry is already badly damaged by the covid pandemic. The current situation is destroying what little confidence still remains. We are going to continue showcasing the hotels, lodges, and spas in South Africa – and we hope that our efforts go a small way to keeping these businesses going, so they can continue to employ their staff, and so that they remain able to welcome tourist back to South Africa when everything finally gets back to normal. Praying for South Africa.”

Although this may be a great initiative to promote tourism in South Africa, many people in the comments section of both of their posts have said that this may not have been right time to do so, as the country is currently facing major social and economic issues brought on by the poverty that the majority of South Africa’s population faces.