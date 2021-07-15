Three times JLo and Ben Affleck took us back to the 2000s

Lerato Maimela

JLo and Ben Affleck's love seems to be growing stronger after they were spotted at the Universal Studios together with their kids.

Some have said that it is never a good idea to go back to your ex, but actress and singer Jennifer Lopez, popularly known as JLo, seems to think otherwise, as she and actor Ben Affleck have rekindled their love and given their relationship another chance – a decade after their first relationship.

The two stars have recently been seen in public after deciding to not keep their relationship a secret. In an interview with Elle magazine, JLo subtly mentioned that she and her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez had ended their relationship in April this year, and why the relationship came to an end.

“Once you get to the point when you’re like, ‘this is not right for me, or this does not feel good, or I need to make an adjustment here. This is not really about anything else but me.’ Once you do that stuff starts falling into place,” said the actress.

JLo also told Elle magazine how in the past she would keep her private life away from the public, because she was not in a good place, and did not need everyone to know about it. She then continued to speak on how amazing her life was now, and how great everything is going for her, which is why she did not mind having more of her personal life in the public eye.

“I’m so good. Really, really good. Happy that the world is somewhat getting back to normal now. I know we still have to be careful and everything, but that is feeling really good to me. I’m getting back to work a little bit. I know that was hard for us workaholics to be home for a year-and-a-half and not doing anything. But my kids are amazing, getting way too big for my taste. They’re becoming their own little adults. They turned 13 this year. Family’s good. Everything is just amazing. And I feel great. Everything is beautiful,” said Lopez.

The actor and actress’ relationship seems to be growing from strength to strength, after they were spotted in public together with Ben’s 12-year-old daughter Seraphina, his 9-year-old son Samuel, and Jennifer’s 13-year-old daughter, Emme.

Affleck and Lopez seem to be family centred as they are trying to bring their children together to get to know more of each other, and build a stronger bondafter the blended family was spotted having a fun day out at the Universal Studios in California.

Here are three times ‘Bennifer’ took us back in time

JLo and Ben Affleck. Picture: Instagram

