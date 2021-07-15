Three recipes you can try with ingredients you already have

Lerato Maimela

Snoop around your pantry and kitchen cupboards to find the ingredients and kitchen staples you need to create these delicious three recipes

Finding ingredients and necessities at your local grocery store may be a little challenging this week, but that shouldn’t stress you as you can create delicious and filling meals with the ingredients which should be available in your kitchen’s pantry. Try these three yummy recipes which you can make with the kitchen staples you already have.

Potato bake

Potato bake. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

60g butter

1/4 cup plain flour

2 1/3 cups milk

2 cups grated (500g)

1.2kg Sebago potatoes, peeled, thinly sliced

Instructions

Preheat oven to 180°C. Grease a 6cm deep, 24cm square baking dish. Melt butter. Add flour. Cook, stirring constantly, for 2 minutes, or until bubbly. Remove from heat. Slowly add milk, stirring constantly until well combined. Return to heat. Cook, stirring, until sauce comes to the boil. Add 1 and a half 1/2 cups of cheese. Stir to combine. Arrange one-third of potatoes, overlapping slightly, over base of baking dish. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Spoon one-third of the cheese sauce over potatoes. Repeat twice. Sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake for 1 hour, or until potatoes are tender and top is golden. If top begins to brown too much, cover with foil.

Fried rice

Fried rice. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

Cooked, chilled rice

Eggs

Carrots, onions, green onions and peas

Garlic

Soy sauce

Oyster sauce

Toasted sesame oil

Butter

Instructions

Using a small pat of butter, scramble some eggs in a large sauté pan, breaking them into small pieces as you go. Then transfer the eggs to a separate plate, and set aside. Return your sauté pan to the heat, and sauté the onions, carrots, peas and garlic until soft and cooked through. Stir fry rice: Then turn the burner to high heat. Scooch the veggies over to one side of the pan, melt the remaining butter in the other half, and add the chilled rice, soy sauce, and oyster sauce (if using). Then stir to combine with the veggies and continue sautéing the rice, stirring every 15-20 seconds or so for 3 minutes, or until you notice the rice and veggies starting to brown slightly. Remove pan from heat. And stir in your green onions, sesame oil, and scrambled eggs. Give the rice a taste, and season with salt and pepper, plus any extra soy sauce or sesame oil if needed. Then dish it up and serve nice and warm!

Tuna pasta

Tuna pasta. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 large cloves garlic minced

1 (5 ounce) can tuna, drained I prefer tuna packed in oil

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon fresh parsley chopped

Salt & pepper to taste

4 ounces uncooked pasta (I used spaghetti)

Instructions