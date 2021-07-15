RHOD star Annie Ludick’s Durban restaurant destroyed by looters

Lerato Maimela

Among the businesses that were destroyed during the Durban lootings was 'Real Housewives of Durban' star Annie Ludick's restaurant.

The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) star Annie Ludick recently took to social media to share a video of the aftermath of the Durban lootings that has left her and husband Kgolo Mthembu’s restaurant destroyed.

In the video, Annie enters the restaurant where the gate seems to have been broken open by looters. As she walks through the restaurant with what sounds like the sound of crying in the background, she shows how the tables and chairs have been flipped over, and broken glass which can be heard all over the floor as she walks over it.

The deeper the RHOD star walks into the restaurant, the messier the scenes become as doors leading to the back of the restaurant have been broken down, and the glass in the door frames has been shattered.

Ludick also shows the inside of the bar area, and how fridges were left empty after looters took all the alcohol and beverages.

The businesswomen captioned her Instagram post: “Pray for South Africa. South Africa is burning. Durban is burning.”

Hundreds of people commented on the post, saying how sorry they were for what had happened to the star’s business, and that they were praying for her and her staff.

The star and her husband were joined by their close friends and family in celebrating their dream wedding on the first weekend of May 2021, at the luxurious La Paris Estate in the Cape Winelands.

Annie Ludick and husband Kgolo Mthembu. Picture: Supplied

Annie wore a stunning pink wedding dress designed by Jacqui Emmanuel, which embodied Hollywood glam and Victorian-era styles and elements of the dresses created for women in the 1920s to 1960s, and Mthembu wore two outfits for the special occasion, both designed by Prince Bespokes.