Lerato Kganyago vs Jub Jub: Right messaging and fiery exchanges

Lerato Maimela

Jub Jub's comments on the looting in South Africa have gotten some celebrities riled up, while others agree with his reasoning.

A video of Molemo Maarohanye, commonly known as Uyajola 9/9‘s Jub Jub, doing the rounds on social media has become a hot topic among some celebs who have weighed in on the rapper’s comments.

Radio and TV personality Lerato Kganyago believes that Jub Jub’s video is problematic and he is sending the wrong message.

“I’m an artist and I’m saying your generalisation is problematic. Some of us have been speaking you sending out the wrong message my brother with all due respect. Some of us are just as frustrated, been upset for many just in case you think the looting by the government started 4 months ago. This is a result of what has been happening for the past couple of years, from one president to another,” Kganyago said.

ALSO READ: How Lerato Kganyago won Valentine’s Day

“Let’s not have selective outrage. the GUPTAS let’s start unpacking from the root of the problem till today, even BEFORE them, there has been looting of funds. Others hopped from one political party to another after looting. Let’s speak to our people but with HONESTY!”

Jub Jub responded to Kganyago’s comments, saying that she is entitled to her opinion, just as much as he is and that he is not addressing corruption by government officials, but rather the judgment that South Africans have been passing onto looters who have struggled for too long and resorted to stealing.

“Who appointed you as the minister of the right messages in South Africa? WIth all due respect you are entitled to you own opinion AS I AM TO MINE. We shouldn’t be sitting here debating. The country is burning the poor have been disenfranchised for too long in this country, and it’s easy for someone to say violence this, violence that when they don’t know their day to day pain,” Jub Jub said.

“I am not here to talk about politics na ma Gupta’s that I don’t know, I’m talking about people who think they have the right to judge the poor based on their position of privilege. Nobody is saying looting and the destruction of property is right ‘the wrongness of this goes without saying’ what I was talking to was the response of the klever black to the plight of the poor in this country.”

He ended off by saying that she should rather stand up to help the poor in fighting poverty than to educate him on politics. He also threatened the radio personality, saying this should be the last time she tries to come for him through his social media posts, otherwise he will reveal some of her secrets.

South African producer Prince Kaybee also took to social media to post a video of people trying to escape from a burning building in Durban, Kwazulu-Natal. His post seems to be an attack on Jub Jub’s video rant, as he captioned it: “We need hero’s not people who are going to encourage people to loot on a big platform like Instagram!”

Dudu Tsobane, DJ LadyDu, Martin Pk, and Tipcee commented on Jub Jub’s post, agreeing with his stance on the matter and his opinion on the socio-economic issues facing the country.