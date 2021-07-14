Moja Love distances itself from Jub Jub comments

Lerato Maimela

Twitter users called for Moja Love's offices to also be looted and burned down.

Moja Love has released a statement in response to the comments made by rapper Jub Jubs on social media about the ongoing protests and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

“As Moja channels, Moja Love and Moja 9/9, we would like to distance ourselves from the social media videos circulating of Molemo ‘Jub Jub’ Maarohanye expressing his views about the ongoing protests. The views expressed on his videos or any of his platforms are his personal views and do not reflect the company values and views of the channel in any way,” the channel said.

The rapper and presenter of Uyajola 9/9 on the Moja Love channel on DSTV, took to social media in a rant that has angered many social media followers, in which he tried to justify the unrest in the country. In a video posted to his accounts he said: “Let them steal if they have to steal, let them do whatever because the government has not provided…”

He also called out other celebrities for staying silent. In the video he said he took 10% of his earnings monthly to help those in need and called on other celebs to do the same.

Moja Love touched on the country’s socio-economic situation in the statement, saying: “The socio-economic situation of the country is a stark reality we empathise with, but we do not condone violence in addressing the matter. We call on South Africans to stand together to denounce the looting, violence and lawlessness that has gripped the country.”

Moja Channels statement on utterances by Jub Jub about the ongoing protests. pic.twitter.com/A0P9RxxAZi — MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) July 13, 2021

The Moja Love channels ended off the press statement by extending their sympathy and support to small business owners and entrepreneurs who have been affected by the looting and lawlessness taking place in South Africa.

Jub Jub’s stance angered many people and led to some asking him to provide the address and details of the Moja Love building and studios, so they could incite the looting of equipment and burning down the studio.