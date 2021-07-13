IN PICS: Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in ‘Spencer’

Lerato Maimela

'Spencer' follows the weekend that Diana decided to end her marriage, amid rumours of Prince Charles' cheating

Twilight saga star Kristen Stewart will play Princess Diana in the highly anticipated drama film, Spencer, which follows the life of Diana during the 1990s when she decided to separate from Prince Charles amid rumours of him having an affair.

The synopsis of the film reads: “December, 1991: The Prince and Princess of Wales’ marriage has long since grown old. Though rumours of affair and divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at Sandringham Estate. There’s eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. This year, things will be a whole lot different.”

Pictures of Stewart dressed as the iconic princess have been circulating on social media and fans of both parties are conflicted about the actress taking on the role of Diana.

Roses are red

A witch rides on a broomstick

Kristen Stewart should step down from the Princess Diana biopic — Jillian (@emtnlssnghtmre) June 29, 2020

cannot stop thinking about how prince phillip died on kristen stewart’s birthday while she is in the middle of filming the princess diana biopic— hannah wallace (@hannnnahwallace) April 9, 2021

We’re getting a Pablo Larraín directed Princess Diana biopic with… Kristen Stewart… maybe I do wanna be alive— helen (@helencontinued) June 17, 2020

It's the first day of summer! A great way to honour it would be for Kristen Stewart to step down from the Princess Diana biopic!— Jillian (@emtnlssnghtmre) June 20, 2020

Goddamn. I'm so ready for the Princess Diana biopic starring Kristen Stewart. It's going to make my queer heart explode.— ✨vomit✨ BLM ACAB (@neverhadaneopet) February 26, 2021

ALSO READ: Robert Pattinson ‘obsessed’ with Kristen Stewart

The first picture sees Stewart staring into the camera and giving off a soft smile. In the picture she wears a blazer which looks like the red, black and green blazer Diana owned back in the day. She also wears a ring which is a replica of Diana’s sapphire ring which Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton with.

Kristen Stewart and Princess Diana. Picture: Instagram

In the debut picture shared on social media the actress wears a red blazer with a black top hat, blonde hair representing Diana’s signature hairstyle, while staring out of the window with what looks like Diana’s signature gaze.

Kristen Stewart. Picture: Instagram

The cast includes Bafta nominee Timothy Spa, Academy Award nominee Sally Hawkins, Jack Farthing, who plays Prince Charles, and Sean Harris.

Talking to InStyle magazine about being cast for Diana in the biopic, Stewart said: “I think there is sort of an unbridled, open and intimate exchange she had with the public that was so striking for people who were used to a different face to the royal family. That’s not something I grew up with.

“I always thought this person was stolen from us and I always had a curiosity about her. Every day I unfold this story the more emotionally invested I get.”