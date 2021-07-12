Royal fashion icon: 4 times Kate Middleton broke the internet with her dresses

Lerato Maimela

The public has been stunned on numerous occasions by the signature Kate Middleton dresses that she has worn at events.

Kate Middleton is known as the fashion icon in the royal family, and has been praised in the past for her stylish and elegant looks. The recent look that had the public talking was a crepe pink long shirt dress which she wore at Wimbledon this past weekend.

The Duchess of Cambridge‘s preferred dress design seems to be a tight fitted dress at the top half of her body, which transforms into a loose, flowy design at the bottom, usually going over her knees or stopping just above her knees. The dresses also mostly have a matching belt, and are usually paired by Kate with nude pumps.

Kate’s dresses and outfits have gone viral on numerous accounts for being gorgeous, classy and elegant. Here are five dresses that caught the attention of fashion critics, and where you can shop the look.

Wimbledon 2021

Kate was recently seen in this crepe pink shirt dress at Wimbledon. She paired this dressed with nude block heel pumps, a floral clutch bag, and a floral pink face mask.

Kate Middleton. Picture: Instagram

Shirt dress from Mango. Picture: Screenshot

Block nude pump from Aldo. Picture: Screenshot

Wimbeldon 2019

The fashion icon rocked this Dolce & Gabbana emerald green dress with gold button detail at the Wimbledon woman’s final in 2019, alongside Meghan Markle and Pippa Middleton. She paired the dress with sharp nude pumps, and a nude small handbag.

Kate Middleton. Picture: Instagram

Emerald shift dress from YDE. Picture: Screenshot

Sharp nude pump from MRP. Picture: Screenshot

Wimbledon 2018

Kate rocked this bright yellow Dolce & Gabbana dress on the second day of the Wimbledon 2018, and paired it with a nude handbag and nude pumps. Kate also wore the same dress on a zoom call that she and Prince William had last year with business owners and first responders from Kangaroo Island, South Australia.

Kate Middleton. Picture: Instagram

Yellow dress from Old Khaki. Picture: Screenshot

Sharp nude pump from MRP. Picture: Screenshot

Phillips Gallery 2019

Kate wore this stunning Barbara Casasola white off-the-shoulder long sleeve maxi dress at the first annual gala dinner in recognition of Addiction Awareness Week at Phillips Gallery in London. She paired the dress with silver sparkly Jimmy Choo heels and a silver clutch bag.

Kate Middleton. Picture: Instagram

Sparkly fishtail dress from YDE. Picture: Screenshot