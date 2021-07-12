Recipe of the day: Three cheese bolognese pasta bake

Citizen Reporter

Add this three cheese bolognese pasta bake to your families list of favourite pasta dishes, to create a variety of yummy dinner ideas

Pasta is always a good idea. Start off the week with a yummy dish that will set the tone for the dishes you will be prepapring for yourself or your family this week. Introduce different pasta dishes to your family to create a variety of family favourites, which will ensure that you have a wide list of dinner ideas throughout the week. Try this delicious and super filling three cheese bolognese pasta bake tonight.

Most of the ingredients needed to make this yummy dish should be available in your kitchens pantry, but if they are not, then you will be sure to find what you need at your nearest grocery store.

Three cheese bolognese pasta bake

Three cheese bolognese pasta bake. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

350g large pasta shells

1 tablespoon olive oil

250g button mushrooms, thinly sliced

500g Beef Mince of your choice

575g of your choice of Bolognese pasta sauce

1 tablespoon flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped

200g fresh ricotta

1 cup (100g) grated mozzarella

1/2 cup (40g) parmesan, finely grated

Flat-leaf parsley leaves, extra, to serve

Mixed salad leaves, to serve

Instructions

Preheat oven to 200C. Cook pasta in a large saucepan of salted boiling water for 2 minutes less than the recommended packet directions. Drain. Meanwhile, heat oil in a large frying pan over medium heat. Cook mushroom for 5 minutes or until browned. Add beef mince and cook, stirring with a wooden spoon to break up any lumps, for 5 minutes or until browned. Stir in pasta sauce. Reduce heat to low and simmer for 5 minutes. Stir in pasta and parsley. Season. Lightly crumble over the ricotta and stir to combine. Spoon pasta into a 3L, 20cm x 30cm oven-proof baking dish. Sprinkle with mozzarella and parmesan. Bake for 20 minutes, or until cheese has melted and is golden brown. Top with extra parsley leaves. Serve with mixed salad leaves.

Compiled by Lerato Maimela