Dumped on national TV: Viewers react Uyajola 9/9

Lerato Maimela

Khamo loses her lover on Sunday night's episode of Uyajola 9/9 after he dumps her on the show for his other secret lover, Palesa.

Moja Love is jam-packed with the most dramatic and chaotic South African television shows, and Uyajola 9/9 seems to take the cup as the host of the show Molemo Maarohanye, also known as Jub Jub, heads on weekly quests to assist people in finding out whether their partners are cheating on them.

Sunday’s episode saw the shocking end of Khamo’s relationship after she wrote to Jub Jub to express that her partner no longer answers his phone calls next to her, but now answers them in private and secret. Jub Jub came to Khamo’s rescue, tracked her boyfriend down and found that he has been cheating on her for quite some time with a woman named Palesa.

Khamo is used to her husband answering his calls next to her, now he has become secretive. #Uyajola99 #Uyajola99Sunday



Sun at 21:00 & 21h30 on Moja LOVE DStv Ch157. pic.twitter.com/hNy8E9nvMN— MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) July 9, 2021

In the episode, the camera crew as well as the show’s host are seen chasing Khamo’s boyfriend in the streets after he dashes off once he notices that he has been found by the Uyajola 9/9 team. The team eventually do catch up with him, and it is at that moment that they find his other partner Palesa, who then gets into a physical fight with Khamo, and then claims that Khamo’s boyfriend is actually her man, and that he spends most of his nights with her at her home.

Khamo’s attempts to win her boyfriend over and fix things between the two of them and their relationship takes a turn for the worst after her boyfriend dumps her and ends the relationship on national television.

Viewers were torn between watching the Euro final, and watching Uyajola 9/9, but those who opted for drama and chaos as their Sunday night entertainment left some reactions on twitter about the episode, and Khamo’s relationship.

Here is what Twitter had to say about recent Uyajola 9/9 episode:

Imagine going to uyajola 9/9 and being told that I choose the other woman, it's over euw#mojalove.



Ge o fedile itsamaele mtase, oska lwela motho— ????Lelo Ngwanamma (@lady_remarkable) July 11, 2021

Yini singakaze sibone labo cc abagqoka kahle, bafake amaheels, who drive their own cars and pay their own bills bebhalele to Uyajola 9 9?… It's always those who seem to be hopeless in life and have made man and dating their only happiness. Why vele? #Uyajola99— Angel Yamela (@AngieYammie) July 11, 2021

I'm watching uyajola 9/9, why would I wanna humiliate myself like that. Every woman knows when the man is cheating and finding evidence is very possible if you know how to look..cameras are a no no for me. Too much energy wasted— Dee (@Be_Daringly_U) July 11, 2021

This uyajola 9/9 show reminds me every fucken day that men are the pits dawg, what the hell????????#Uyajola99— Palesa Mahlangu (@_ruthstar) July 11, 2021