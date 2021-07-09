Recipe of the day: Juicy and zesty tuna patties

Citizen Reporter

Enjoy these juicy and zesty tuna patties in freshly baked or store bought burger buns to create filling and delicious tuna patty burgers

Friday nights are for forgetting about your weekday troubles, and kicking back to relax and destress.

After the super busy and stressful work-week you have had, the last thing you want to do is spend hours in the kitchen preparing a meal for yourself and the family.

Spend less time preparing dinner and more time on the things you love doing in the spirit of self-care. These tuna patties are easy to prepare, and their juicy and delicious taste will have you going back for seconds.

Bake or buy some fresh hamburger rolls to create yummy tuna patty burgers!

Tuna patties

Tuna patties. Picture: Instagram

Ingredients

2 cans of tuna drained

3,5 tablespoons of extra virgin oil

2 tablespoons of breadcrumbs

1/2 cup of Greek yoghurt

2 teaspoons of masala

1 teaspoon of ground coriander

1/2 teaspoon of turmeric powder

3/4 teaspoon of kosher salt

freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup frozen peas rinsed in warm water and drained

1/4 cup of finely chopped cilantro

1 large egg, beaten

1 1/2 teaspoon of lemon zest

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

lemon wedges for serving

Instructions