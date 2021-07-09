Recipe of the day: Juicy and zesty tuna patties

Friday nights are for forgetting about your weekday troubles, and kicking back to relax and destress.
After the super busy and stressful work-week you have had, the last thing you want to do is spend hours in the kitchen preparing a meal for yourself and the family.
Spend less time preparing dinner and more time on the things you love doing in the spirit of self-care. These tuna patties are easy to prepare, and their juicy and delicious taste will have you going back for seconds.
Bake or buy some fresh hamburger rolls to create yummy tuna patty burgers!
Tuna patties
Ingredients
- 2 cans of tuna drained
- 3,5 tablespoons of extra virgin oil
- 2 tablespoons of breadcrumbs
- 1/2 cup of Greek yoghurt
- 2 teaspoons of masala
- 1 teaspoon of ground coriander
- 1/2 teaspoon of turmeric powder
- 3/4 teaspoon of kosher salt
- freshly ground black pepper
- 1/2 cup frozen peas rinsed in warm water and drained
- 1/4 cup of finely chopped cilantro
- 1 large egg, beaten
- 1 1/2 teaspoon of lemon zest
- 1 tablespoon of lemon juice
- lemon wedges for serving
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400° and brush a baking sheet with 2 tablespoons olive oil.
- In a large bowl, combine tuna, 1 tablespoon olive oil, bread crumbs, 2 tablespoons yogurt, spices, salt and pepper, peas, and 2 tablespoons cilantro. Taste, season more if desired, then add egg and stir until smooth.
- Use a ¼ cup to measure out mixture, form into patties and place on baking sheet. Bake 10 to 12 minutes, until undersides are golden, then flip and bake 10 to 12 minutes more. Meanwhile make dipping sauce: in a medium bowl, combine remaining ½ cup yogurt with lemon zest, lemon juice, and remaining ¼ cup cilantro. Season with salt and pepper.
- Serve tuna patties and yogurt sauce garnished with cilantro and lemon wedges.