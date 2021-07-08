Lifestyle
Food & Drink | Lifestyle | Recipes
Lerato Maimela
2 minute read
8 Jul 2021
3:41 pm

Recipe of the day: Tasty tomato relish and boerewors

Lerato Maimela

The chef enjoys to pair her boerewors and tomato relish dish with a few slices of fresh white bread, and a glass of ice cold coke

Boerewors and tomato relish. Picture: Instagram

The last thing you want to do on a Thursday evening is slave over the stove for hours to prepare a meal after the busy day you have had and Luyanda’s tomato relish and boerewors is the perfect mid-week dish to cook.

Make tomato relish and boerewors for dinner tonight, as it requires minimal preparation, and can be made by following some super easy and short instructions.

“WORS & WHITE BREAD – Sometimes you crave the simple things, washed down with a cold coke,” said the chef.

Double up on the ingredients to make more of this yummy tomato relish and boerewors dish, so you can enjoy it tomorrow for breakfast or lunch, because after you have it tonight, you will be sure to want more of it!

Luyanda prefers this dish with white bread, but you can make your favourite side dish or starch dish to pair with this delicious meaty recipe.

You might already have these ingredients in your kitchen pantry, but if you don’t you will be sure to find them at your nearest grocery store.

Boerewors and tomato relish recipe

boereworse and tomato relish
Boerewors and tomato relish. Picture: Instagram

Ingredients

To make tomato relish and boerewors, you will need:

  • 2 tablespoons of oil
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 500 Country Meat boerewors, or any boewors of your choice
  • 3 tomatoes, grated
  • 1 tablespoon of crushed garlic
  • 2 teaspoons of sugar
  • 2 tablespoons of steak and chops spice
  • sea salt and freshly ground black pepper for taste

ALSO READ: Nigella’s chocolate chip cookies

Instructions

  1. Heat a saucepan and add oil, lightly fry the onion and spice over a medium heat until soft.
  2. Add your favourite choice of boerewors and garlic, and fry until browned.
  3. Add the grated tomatoes.
  4. Add sugar (you can use white or brown sugar).
  5. Let the boerewors and relish simmer for 10 – 15 minutes , stirring occasionally , or until the relish is thick.
  6. Once the relish has thickened, you can dig in.

