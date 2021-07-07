World Chocolate Day: Celebrate with this tasty chocolate pudding

Happy World Chocolate Day! Celebrate this super sweet day with a delicious, warm and easy to prepare chocolate pudding that will have you and the family licking your bowls and going back for seconds.
According to legends, World Chocolate Day also known as International Chocolate Day commemorates chocolate’s introduction to Europe in 1550. Before that, chocolate was only available in specific countries and regions.
The ingredients needed to make this yummy dish are probably already in your kitchens pantry, but you do not have everything on this list, then you can definitely find them at your nearest Pick n Pay grocery store.
If you don’t have the time or patience to bake, then you can add Pick n Pay’s ready-made puddings to your cart when shopping in-store, online or on the Bottles by Pick n Pay app.
Chocolate pudding
Ingredients
- 2 eggs
- ½ cup (125g) castor sugar
- ⅖ cup (100g) butter, melted
- 1 cup (250ml) milk
- ½ Tbsp (8ml) vanilla essence
- 2 cups (300g) self-raising flour, sifted
- ¼ cup (30g) cocoa powder, sifted
- ½ tsp (3ml) salt
- Berries, for serving
- Mint, for serving
For the topping
- 1 cup (250g) brown sugar
- ¼ cup (30g) cocoa powder, plus extra for dusting
- 1½ cups (375ml) boiling water
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 180°C.
- Lightly grease a deep 22cm square oven dish.
- Whisk eggs and sugar together until fluffy.
- Stir in butter, milk and vanilla essence.
- Combine flour, cocoa powder and salt and fold into egg mixture.
- Spoon into dish.
- For the topping, combine sugar and cocoa powder and sprinkle over batter.
- Pour boiling water over the back of a spoon to cover pudding.
- Bake for 30-35 minutes, or until the sugar has formed a crust, and the centre is just cooked (it should be gooey at the bottom).
- Dust with extra cocoa powder and serve with berries and mint.