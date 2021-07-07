World Chocolate Day: Celebrate with this tasty chocolate pudding

Citizen Reporter

Indulge in this rich and delicious chocolate pudding to celebrate International Chocolate Day, also known as World Chocolate Day

Happy World Chocolate Day! Celebrate this super sweet day with a delicious, warm and easy to prepare chocolate pudding that will have you and the family licking your bowls and going back for seconds.

According to legends, World Chocolate Day also known as International Chocolate Day commemorates chocolate’s introduction to Europe in 1550. Before that, chocolate was only available in specific countries and regions.

The ingredients needed to make this yummy dish are probably already in your kitchens pantry, but you do not have everything on this list, then you can definitely find them at your nearest Pick n Pay grocery store.

If you don’t have the time or patience to bake, then you can add Pick n Pay’s ready-made puddings to your cart when shopping in-store, online or on the Bottles by Pick n Pay app.

Chocolate pudding

Chocolate pudding. Picture: Supplied

Ingredients

2 eggs

½ cup (125g) castor sugar

⅖ cup (100g) butter, melted

1 cup (250ml) milk

½ Tbsp (8ml) vanilla essence

2 cups (300g) self-raising flour, sifted

¼ cup (30g) cocoa powder, sifted

½ tsp (3ml) salt

Berries, for serving

Mint, for serving

For the topping

1 cup (250g) brown sugar

¼ cup (30g) cocoa powder, plus extra for dusting

1½ cups (375ml) boiling water

Instructions