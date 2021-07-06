Duduzane Zuma mocked by fans for being a ‘coconut comrade’

His attempts to speak Zulu at the Nkandla rally has led to much criticism and mockery on Twitter.

Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane Zuma, was spotted in the large crowd of people outside the former president’s Nkandla home at the rally yesterday in support of his father who has been sentenced to 15 months in jail.

The 36 year old arrived at the rally around 11am holding a banner with his father’s face on it and leading the masses of Zuma supporters camping outside the road to Nkandla. The supporters were all dressed in ANC regalia, many of which had Zuma’s face on it.

Duduzane decided to take the lead and lift the crowd’s spirits by singing struggle songs and reciting chants, a practice that has been done by comrades for many years, but with the 39 year old’s posh accent and little ability to speak Zulu, his fans on social media have been mocking him and his attempts to speak his father’s native language.

#duduzane but there's no motivation in that chanting, it lacks that Shaka thing????????‍♂️???????? pic.twitter.com/DIdz5miv99 — Thapelo Tee Pee Mpomane (@ThapeloMpomane) July 6, 2021

Duduzane was born in Maputo, Mozambique and lived most of his life in South Africa. He went to Pretoria Boys High School and then furthered his studies at the Nelson Mandela University of Information and Communication Technology.

Duduzane is known to be quite the sexy politician and many of his female fans on social media have made comments about his physical appearance and the sound of his voice on interviews, but after hearing him chant “niyaba saba na, hayi asibasabi siyabafuna” many changed their minds.

Here is what tweeps have had to say about the comrade’s “Woolworths accent” and his attempt to lead the crowd with Zulu songs and chants:

I cringed! His sexier when his mute— ????????????Cwayita Diamond???????????? (@CwaiDiamond) July 6, 2021

Kthiwa he even said to amabutho " we've got the spirit ,yes we do!!!!we've got the spirit how about you?!"— Nalediyamiso (@Nalediyamiso1) July 6, 2021

True Ayi Ayi Ayi I thought its a white person speaking IsiZulu????— DJ Dumakude (@DjDumakude) July 6, 2021

Yhooo when he said "Ngawethu" ngathi li India ????— Athi Mabongo (@Queen01A_) July 6, 2021