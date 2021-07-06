Winter soup recipe: Beat the chilly weather with this hearty vegetable beef soup

What’s better than soup on a cold winters day? Absolutely nothing. This vegetable beef soup requires minimal preparation time, and is sure to be requested by the family over and over again. the soup is delicious on its own, but can be paired with some brown bread, brown rice, or traditional dumpling to make it a more filling meal.
Vegetable beef soup
Ingredients
- 1.5 kilograms beef chuck roast, trimmed and cut into 1 – 1 1/2 inch cubes
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1 teaspoon coarse ground black pepper
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
- 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 onion, diced
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 32 grams (4 cups) beef stock
- 1 cup Cabernet Sauvignon
- 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tablespoon dried Italian seasoning
- 4 cups chopped potatoes, bite-size pieces (about 1/2″)
- 3 cups chopped baby carrots, bite-size pieces
- fresh parsley to garnish, optional
Instructions
- Trim hard fat (which does not melt during the cooking process) and silver skin (white and silvery looking) from beef and cut into 1 – 1 1/2″ cubes. It takes about 5 minutes, but don’t skip this step.
- Combine flour, paprika, pepper, and 1 teaspoon salt in a large resealable bag. Seal and shake to combine. Add beef and shake until well coated.
- Warm olive oil in a heavy bottom pot, over medium-high heat, once you can feel the warmth when holding your hand 6 inches from the pot, add butter. Once butter is melted, carefully add beef. Do not crowd the pot, only add about 1/2 of the beef at a time.
- Remove beef from flour and shake gently to remove loose flour. Place coated beef in the pan, one piece at a time, brown on all sides, about 3-5 minutes per side. Cook in two batches, about half each time. Turn pieces until all sides are browned and remove them and place them in your upside-down pot lid. Once the first batch is cooked, add the second batch and repeat.
- Meanwhile, prepare shallot and garlic. Onion should be diced and garlic minced. Set aside.
- Once all beef is browned, add onions and garlic. Cook until translucent, about 3 minutes.
- Add wine and deglaze the pan by scraping up the browned bits at the bottom of the pan. Add beef stock, Worcestershire and Italian seasoning, remaining 1 teaspoon salt. Stir to combine. Return beef to the pot.
- Cover and bring to a boil. Once boiling, reduce to a simmer. Allow soup to simmer 40 minutes.
- Meanwhile, prepare potatoes and carrots. Cut vegetables into bite-size pieces. Set aside.
- Add potatoes and carrots. Stir to coat vegetables and cover. Simmer 40-50 minutes or until vegetables are fork-tender. Taste broth. If necessary, add additional salt to taste (mine was perfect).
- Garnish with fresh parsley if desired. Serve and enjoy!