PICS: Ten times Tarina Patel’s fashion sense wowed us

'Real Housewives of Johannesburg' reality television star Tarina Patel and real life billionaire wife gives us fashion envy with her trendy and ever daring fashion looks. We take a look at some of her best .

South African actress and reality star Tarina Patel’s fashion sense often gets tongues wagging as she manages to look good in almost any outfit she wears.

The Real Housewives of Johannesburg star and wife of billionaire Iqbal Sharma, who she married 10 years ago, has made headlines in the past for her reality television character and uniquely decorated home.

However, few people in South Africa are aware she is a well travelled Bollywood superstar with a daring and occasionally provocative fashion sense.

Born in Cape Town and reared in Durban, Patel has acted in films alongside screen legends Omar Sharif and Peter O’Toole, including One Night With The King and, most recently on SABC1’s Generations: the Legacy.

She was frequently featured on the now-defunct SABC3 lifestyle show Top billing for her opulent lifestyle, which many aspire to and a Morningside mansion made for royalty with an estimated worth of around R19 million bought in 2018.

The R12 million property was seized by the Investigative Directorate when husband Sharma was arrested and appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court in connection with a R25 million payment linked with the Gupta family.

Tarina displayed the now-seized home on the show, revealing that large parts of the decor were imported from India.

On the Mzansi Actual Housewives of Johannesburg Season 2, she garnered fame by revealing her personal life.

Tarina got a new fan base and a lot of envy for her impeccable presentation. She was always ladylike with a serene stance and proudly speaks about her Indian ancestry and culture.

Here are some of her top fashion looks:

Traditionally Tarina

In a Diwali post she wears a stunning traditional outfit, beautifully embroidered and embellished. Added to that a nose ring and other accessories for that extra touch of Indian beauty.

Angelic gowns

Looking pure in a white gown, Tarina shows just enough skin to still shake up social media.

Black and bodied

She wears a very sexy black bodice with a tasseled leather collar studded in bronze for that slight edge of devilish char, with the caption “ own you sh*%t!!!”. You know she means business.

Rope me in

In the risque post, Tarinah is seen in high waist undies with an accessorised breast bodice in silver, adding a touch of lace gloves and the popular single plait in a braided high ponytail fellow reality star Kim Kardashian loves.

Posing in pink

Standing a distance from Table Mountain, she poses in a loose pink and layered shirt dress. Subtle and sweet.

Ready and relaxed

The Athleisure trend is still on and in a picture taken in Cape Town, Tarina and her husband are seated on egg chairs, both in designer black and white sweats. Of course, she adds the extra touch in a cropped tee and high-heeled PVC boots, with matching Louis Vuitton accessories.

Tangerine tunes

Showing off her toned abs Tarina poses in a tangerine tulle number. The top is a wrapped crop top with the complimentary skirt flared and layered.

Frivolous fun

The reality TV star poses in a whimsical white playsuit showing off her relaxed and more fun side. She adds a touch of nude in strappy sandals and an elegant straw hat.

Adding that her niece commented: “She says ‘wow, foi (fathers sister)- u look beautiful’.”

Beautiful butterfly

A dress like this is a masterpiece that speaks for itself. Tarina does it full justice, stressing in her caption that it’s time for the weekend.