Why takeaways work just as well as a restaurant meal

Ordering takeways can be just as fun as going to a restaurant, plus you don't even have to take your pj's off or drive around for a parking spot.

It’s only a few days into lockdown level 4, but many people already miss the joy that comes with going out to enjoy a meal at a restaurant. Eating at a restaurant is about more than the food on the plate, it’s about the people at the table too. There’s something memorable about sharing meals and memories in a setting with a welcoming atmosphere with the people closest to you.

Luckily, this memorable experience isn’t confined to the four walls of your favourite restaurant. If you’re surrounded by people you love, the only thing missing is a generous serving of your favourite meals. And that’s just a click away. Instead of waiting for the country to return to a lower lockdown level, consider ordering online. If you’re still not convinced, here are a few more reasons online ordering is a lot more than it’s cut out to be.

Same quality without the hassle

Picture this; quality food from your favourite restaurant with packaging that retains heat to ensure your meal arrives warm and fresh. There’s also some cutlery and napkins added for your convenience, so no dirty dishes to worry about. It’s the same taste you’ve come to love, just from the comfort of your own home. That’s the beauty of ordering takeaways: You get to enjoy your favourite meals without setting a foot inside a restaurant.

You get to stay home

This is the best part. In a time where staying at home is encouraged, it only makes sense to order takeaways. You don’t have to wait in line to order or get a table. You also don’t have to get dressed for the occasion; even your pyjamas will do. And most importantly, there’s no need to try and find a parking spot.