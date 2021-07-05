Caster Semenya celebrates her daughter’s second birthday

Lerato Maimela

Violet Raseboya and world champion Caster Semenya welcomed their daughter Oratile in July 2019, four years after the couple got married.

Olympic and world champion Caster Semenya has posted an adorable picture of her daughter on social media in celebration of her baby’s second birthday.

“Today marks her 2nd birthday. A day to be remembered forever,” she said in the caption of the picture she posted on Twitter and Instagram.

The middle-distance runner and her partner, Violet Raseboya, welcomed their baby girl to the world on 5 July 2019, after Caster spent months posting baby shoes on social media and having her fans and followers speculate whether she and Raseboya were expecting a baby or not.

The assumptions were put to rest after Raseboya posted a maternity photo on Instagram.

On Monday, Violet also posted the same picture of baby Oratile on her own Instagram page with the caption: “This is your second year in our life. You are our lifetime happiness. Baby we wish you happy birthday and we love you so much.”

The couple has not yet revealed baby Oratile’s face, and continue to post pictures of her with her face shying away from the camera.

Meanwhile, Semenya has tried to put her hat in the ring for the upcoming Olympics set to be held in Tokyo, but failed again to qualify for the 5000 metres at the Sparkassen Gala in Germany on 19 June.

The world champion clocked 15:57.12, 47 seconds outside of the qualifying time of 15:10 to secure her spot at the upcoming Olympics that will take place from 23 July to 8 August.

The Olympic champion is trying to secure her place in team South Africa’s Olympic team in the 5 000 metre after World Athletics imposed regulations stating that women with differences of sexual development are prohibited from racing in events ranging from 400 metres to a mile, unless they took hormone suppressors.

Caster refused to take the hormone suppressors, and took the matter forward to the European Court of Human Rights.