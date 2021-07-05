Recipe of the day: Yummy, filling roasted cauliflower and chickpea soup

Dodge the meaty meals this meatless Monday and indulge in this easy to prepare soup that will warm your belly. This pureed chickpea soup carries the robust flavour of the roasted cauliflower and chickpeas; it’s hearty and super delicious.
Prepare a few toasted cheese sandwiches on the side to compliment this soup, for a filling and comforting meal,
Roasted cauliflower and chickpea soup
Ingredients
- 1 x 400 g can Rhodes Quality Chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 1 head of cauliflower, cut into florets
- 2 garlic cloves, peeled
- 45 ml (3 tablespoon) olive oil
- 5 ml (1 teaspoon) ground cumin
- 1 ml (¼ teaspoon) paprika
- salt and freshly cracked black pepper
- 2 medium potatoes, peeled and cubed
- 1 litre (4 cups) prepared vegetable stock
- 125 ml (½ cup) cream
Instructions
- Place the cauliflower florets, Rhodes Quality Chickpeas and garlic cloves into a large bowl.
- Add the cumin, paprika and 45 ml (3 tablespoon) of the olive oil. Toss well to mix.
- Season with salt and pepper.
- Spread the chickpeas and cauliflower out on a baking tray that has been lined with baking paper.
- Roast in an oven that has been preheated to 180°C for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Remove from the oven and set aside.
- Place the potatoes and the stock in a large saucepan and bring to the boil.
- Lower the heat and simmer until the potatoes are soft.
- Stir in the roasted chickpea and cauliflower mixture, setting aside some of the mixture for garnish.
- Remove the soup from the heat and allow to cool.
- Puree the soup until thick and smooth in a liquidiser or using a hand held blender.
- Return the puréed soup to the saucepan and bring to the heat over a low temperature.
- Stir in the cream.
- Season to taste.
- Serve the roasted cauliflower and chickpea soup topped with the reserved roasted chickpeas and cauliflower and fresh croutons