Recipe of the day: Yummy, filling roasted cauliflower and chickpea soup

Lerato Maimela

Head to your nearest grocery store to purchase chick peas to create this delicious and filling roasted cauliflower and chickpea soup

Dodge the meaty meals this meatless Monday and indulge in this easy to prepare soup that will warm your belly. This pureed chickpea soup carries the robust flavour of the roasted cauliflower and chickpeas; it’s hearty and super delicious.

Prepare a few toasted cheese sandwiches on the side to compliment this soup, for a filling and comforting meal,

Roasted cauliflower and chickpea soup

Ingredients

1 x 400 g can Rhodes Quality Chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 head of cauliflower, cut into florets

2 garlic cloves, peeled

45 ml (3 tablespoon) olive oil

5 ml (1 teaspoon) ground cumin

1 ml (¼ teaspoon) paprika

salt and freshly cracked black pepper

2 medium potatoes, peeled and cubed

1 litre (4 cups) prepared vegetable stock

125 ml (½ cup) cream

Instructions