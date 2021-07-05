Work from home accessories we highly recommend

Switch things up in your home office space with these cute and affordable work from home accessories which are sure to make your life easier

When we were first told we would be working from home, we were super excited. This meant an extra 30 minutes to sleep in, not being distracted by our super fun colleagues and spending less time in traffic, right?

Some of us went out and got ourselves a desk and comfy chair for our home offices so we could be ultra-productive. However, after a year of working from home, work-from-home fatigue has set in and if you’re feeling like you need some new and fresh this list might help:

Offugo reading glasses by David Green Eyewear

As technology advances, we all continue to use blue-light emitting screens indiscriminately mainly through our smart phones and laptops. Did you know that this blue light may be affecting our eye-health and sleep? offugo blue block reading glasses, have been developed to selectively block this blue light source, which can cause eye fatigue and strain.

Plus, you’ll look stylish while receiving relief and comfort. They even have a lens for people with 20-20 vision. We love that these were locally designed, in Cape Town by David Green. Visit Green Eye Wear and use the offugo state-of-the-art technology to ‘click and see yourself’. Starting from R459 from all leading optometrists.

Logitech pebble wireless mouse

We love this mouse because it is modern, silent and it’s smooth, organic shape, fits perfectly into the curve of your hand. This is a great mouse for the space minimalist, it’s portable so it fits perfectly into your curated lifestyle. And the silent clicking means you won’t disturb those around you, should you be working from home with your partner.

It’s available in feminine colors, like rose pink. Although it’s also available in off-white, graphite, eucalyptus green, or blue. This mouse is designed to perfectly match the rest of your WFH accessories. Available for R465 from Takealot.

ALSO READ: People working from home miss office gossip

Personalised stationery

Just look at these personalised notebooks from Macaroon. It’s so much easier to be productive when you have a pretty, personalised notebook to write your award-winning ideas in, right? From R280 at Macroon.

Lou Harvey laptop bag

For when you absolutely, have to leave the house. You might as well carry around your laptop (and great ideas) in style. We love that they have a range of stylish designs to choose from. So weather you link brown snake skin, colourful stripes or bright florals, they’ve got you covered. They’re easy to wipe down if you spill coffee on them and they’re R640 from Lou Harvey.

Scented pillar candles

When it comes to creating an inviting space to work from. Colour, and scent go a long way! This scented pillar candle range will not only bring an amazing aroma to your home office, but these colourful candles also add some vibrance wherever you use them. Personally, the pink peonies and litchi candle is speaking to me. Starting from R39.97 from the Crazy store.