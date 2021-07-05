Another One: Nick Cannon welcomes seventh child into the world

Lerato Maimela

This Cannon doesn't fire blanks as the comedian welcomes his fourth child in six months.

American actor, comedian, musician and television presenter Nick Cannon and girlfriend Alyssa Scott have just welcomed their child into the world, with this one being Nick’s seventh baby – and fourth child in just six months.

Alyssa confirmed on Sunday that she had given birth to their baby boy, Zen, on 23 June 2021 with a heartfelt post and tribute on social media.

“I will love you for eternity…6.23.21,” she wrote as her post’s caption.

The new mom and model revealed that Cannon was the father of her child in an Instagram post she posted some time back, where she said that she was planning to name her child Zen S. Cannon. The post was later deleted.

On Father’s Day, she posted a picture of herself with the comedian, and in the picture, Cannon is seen cradling her baby bump.

The picture does not show her boyfriends face, but fans and followers could see that it was him because of the tattoos that the actor has on his arms.

Zen is Nick’s fourth baby in six months, as he and Brittany Bell welcomed their daughter sometime in December 2020. Nick’s ex-girlfriend, Abby De La Rosa, also recently gave birth to the actor’s twin sons, Zion and Zillion.

Abby announced in April that she was pregnant with twins through a sweet post: “My dearest sons – my miracle babies. Thank you for choosing me to be your mommy. I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels.”

She continued to say: “I pray that God gives you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your daddy. That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose. Your dad and I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support.”