A weekend beaten around the bush at Zebula Lodge

On our game drive later, we were introduced to Christine, a kind ranger who looked after us on the drive which was to be our highlight of the day. From leaving the check point she went far and beyond to explain everything there is to Zebula Lodge – and it’s a lot.

Our first stop was just a few meters away from the clubhouse where we took pictures of their iconic marula tree where the famous Amarula advert was filmed.

As the drive progressed into the bush, Christine explained the different animals as we came across them. We continued with our “wild massage”, as she called it, with no luck of finding any of the big five, but it was still exciting and educational.

Just as we were about to return, one of the rangers with the other group called on the radio to let us know he had spotted some white rhinos on the move. We quickly turned back andwere fortunate enough to get aglance of one of the big five: the white rhino was the cherry on top of a good, good day.

It was getting dark and we had to turn back. While driving through the bushveld we had the most amazing view of the sunset, oblivious to the cold – until we got back to Zebula.

It had been raining a bit and our warm, comfortable suite beckoned… We took a long bath and prepared for dinner, which was also served at the clubhouse. The food was good. We had an option of chilli buffet meals or pizza, but since I have a weak stomach we decided to go for pizza that hit all the right spots.

After a few drinks we headed back to our suite. On the Sunday, we woke up early and packed up and went to the clubhouse for yet another delicious breakfast. After breakfast we checked out, then went to the activities check point where they directed us to the stables, just outside Zebula’s main gate.

On horseback we did the last of our exploring of the bush. It was a perfect way to wrap up the fun and adventurous weekend we experienced.