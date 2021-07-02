Level 4: Guide to surviving the weekend at home in Gauteng

Farrah Saville

Looking at the most recent Covid stats, staying home and indoors is probably your best bet for the weekend if you’re in Gauteng after President Cyril Ramaphosa placed us on alert level four.

In fact, we highly recommend it with our lifestyle guide for surviving this weekend and the days following indoors which focuses on staying home.

Remember when lockdown first began and we were all baking banana bread to pass the time? Maybe this weekend we can try and do the same with these three great recipes we’ve put together which include an indulgent, delicious looking recipe from Jamie Oliver.

Find his jammy sponge recipe along with two other delicious treats to try such as Apple Pie and Dolly Parton’s peacan nut pie.

READ PART 1: Level 4: Stay home and bake Jamie Oliver’s coconut sponge (Part 1)

Another awesome way to kick the lockdown level 4 blues this weekend is to binge-watch some your favourite TV series and movies. We’ve selected 11 of the best to stream over the weekend while enjoying that cake you baked from our recipes list.

Whether you’re looking for a laugh, because, hey we all need it, which you can get from watching Life of the Party, starring Melissa McCarthy or in need of some serious kids entertainment with Netflix’s locally produced Jungle Beat, this movies guide will have you sorted.

READ PART 2: Level 4: Stay home and binge these movies and series (Part 2)

Now, if you’re still itching to spend your hard-earned cash and you are in need of retail therapy, don’t worry, we’ve thought of that too. Our delivery services guide lists the most important ones you’ll need to survive this weekend, including Dis-Chem’s new same-day on-demand delivery service, offering delivery within 60 minutes. Get our delivery guide here.

READ PART 3: Level 4: Stay indoors with this handy delivery services guide (Part 3)

Why wait for Spring to do some tidying up at home? Use this time to make small adjustments to the interiors of your home as suggested by our content producer Renate Engelbrecht in this article where she offers tips on how to make your home more livable.

READ MORE: Level 4: How to make home a little more livable this weekend (Part 4)

Lastly, this weekend is a good time as ever to pamper yourself with these awesome facial treatment put together by Kay from the beauty team, where she explores the best beauty routines to try from… yup, you guessed it, home.

READ MORE: Level 4: Three skincare tips to try this weekend (Part 5)

Have a happy, safe weekend!