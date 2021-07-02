Singer and dancer Kelly Khumalo revealed she only found out that the father of her second child, the late Senzo Meyiwa, was married when she was three months pregnant.
The hit reality series Life with Kelly Khumalo: The next chapter unfolds returns for the second season and is now available to watch on streaming service Showmax.
Life with Kelly Khumalo offers a front-row seat to Khumalo’s life as a single mother of two who is not only juggling parenting but her career and relationships with friends and family.
In the seven new episodes, the award-winning singer tackles aspects of her life which include her spirituality, family troubles and her love life.
Season two still shows the singer’s vulnerable side in her self-journey during her therapy sessions.
In the most recent episode, Khumalo told her therapist how she only found out her daughter’s father was married when she was three months pregnant.
Twitter users weighed in on the episode.
“Finding out 3 months into my pregnancy that my boyfriend was married”#LifeWithKellyKhumalo ???? pic.twitter.com/8iL2MVcrg8
— Sibu Mabena (@sibumabena) July 1, 2021
One tweep was taken aback.
Hey?????????
— BabesWePetitions (@Neli_Ngqulana) July 1, 2021
Beauty and lifestyle YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase also commented and said men could be evil.
Amadoda akhohlakele https://t.co/LvCPvpIDnH
— Mihlali Ndamase (@mihlalii_n) July 1, 2021
This tweep was emotional over the scene of the singer and her therapist.
This right here! ????????#LifeWithKellyKhumalo pic.twitter.com/EAIJB5OAbZ
— Luvuyo Zembe (@luvuyo_zembe) July 1, 2021
In the last season Khumalo also tried to get Christian get to know his father, Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye, which has been an uphill battle for her, but things didn’t go as expected even after a meeting between the 10 year old and the other side of his family was arranged.
