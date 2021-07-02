Asanda Matlhare

After how Senzo Meyiwa betrayed Kelly Khumalo, the star has opened up about how she doesn't trust people.

Singer and dancer Kelly Khumalo revealed she only found out that the father of her second child, the late Senzo Meyiwa, was married when she was three months pregnant.

The hit reality series Life with Kelly Khumalo: The next chapter unfolds returns for the second season and is now available to watch on streaming service Showmax.

Life with Kelly Khumalo offers a front-row seat to Khumalo’s life as a single mother of two who is not only juggling parenting but her career and relationships with friends and family.

In the seven new episodes, the award-winning singer tackles aspects of her life which include her spirituality, family troubles and her love life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Voice Of Africa (@kellykhumaloza)

Season two still shows the singer’s vulnerable side in her self-journey during her therapy sessions.

In the most recent episode, Khumalo told her therapist how she only found out her daughter’s father was married when she was three months pregnant.

Twitter users weighed in on the episode.

“Finding out 3 months into my pregnancy that my boyfriend was married”#LifeWithKellyKhumalo ???? pic.twitter.com/8iL2MVcrg8 — Sibu Mabena (@sibumabena) July 1, 2021

One tweep was taken aback.

Beauty and lifestyle YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase also commented and said men could be evil.

This tweep was emotional over the scene of the singer and her therapist.

In the last season Khumalo also tried to get Christian get to know his father, Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye, which has been an uphill battle for her, but things didn’t go as expected even after a meeting between the 10 year old and the other side of his family was arranged.