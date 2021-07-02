Skin lightening: Khanyi Mbau on how to combat dark hands

Kaunda Selisho

Says 'naturally' brightening dark hands in the process of skin lightening could take up to 90 days.

Leaning into her new-found role as South Africa’s foremost skin lightening influencer, Khanyi Mbau has published a follow up to her Art of Skin Lightening series, this time focusing on the hands.

It is widely known that certain parts of the body are stubborn when it comes to skin lightening and they are prone to staying dark, no matter what you try.

The hands are one such body part and can prove problematic for people looking to lighten their skin.

Mbau even joked that this phenomenon leaves people looking like Generations: The Legacy’s Jack Mabaso – a character known for wearing a single, black leather glove on his right hand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noxolo Monama (@noxolomonama)

“Your hands are the most active and most exposed part of your body, they touch everything, they experience everything,” Mbau said.

“The face and the hands are not the same. Your face is softer. Your hands work harder than your feet actually do.”

She went on to joke about the lengths skin lighteners go to in order to hide their dark hands and knuckles.

“You can’t even hold your cheek for a cute selfie because it looks like you are wearing Jack Mabaso’s glove.”

According to Mbau, most lightening creams are active agents and that’s why users are encouraged to stay out of the sun after using them.

“Big mistake that many make is we use the same lotion on our hands. After several years of burns, crusts and injury I can outright tell you to never apply lightening creams on your hands.”

She advises washing your hands (palms) frequently after touching your skin lightening creams to avoid getting the chemicals on the top part of your hands.

She posted a hand washing demonstration on her Instagram stories.

READ NEXT:

Mbau is one of the cast members of Netflix’s first ever African reality series, Young, Famous & African.

Now in production, Young, Famous & African promises to give fans a glimpse into what Netflix calls the exciting lives of some of Africa’s most popular celebrities.

Among the cast members are Tanzanian bongo flava recording artist Diamond Platnumz, Nigerian singer 2Baba and rapper Nadia Nakai.

They will be joined by South Africa’s Naked DJ, Diamond Platnumz’s ex-wife, Zari the Boss Lady and socialite, Nigerian model, presenter and actress Annie Macaulay-Idibia.

Young, Famous & African is expected to release in early 2022.